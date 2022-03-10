PREP BASKETBALL: Warr’s patience a virtue for Fort Smith Northside

Rickey Smith has seen his share of great players over the past 28 years as the girls basketball coach at Fort Smith Northside.

But Smith maintains it is players like Khassidy Warr who have helped sustain an elite program though the years.

Warr and her Lady Bears teammates will play the unusual role of underdogs when they face 6A-Central rival North Little Rock today at 6 p.m. in the Class 6A girls championship game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Warr, a 5-9 senior forward, waited her turn before becoming a starter this season and has made the most of it. Though known as a defensive stopper, she has produced some offense in the postseason.

She scored 19 points, including four three-pointers, in a first-round win over Bentonville West and added 11 points in the Lady Bears' semifinal win over Little Rock Central.

"I think going into the tournament, there were people that doubted us," she said. "The Central game was special because they beat us the week before.

"It is a huge honor to step into the role as a starter. It a new role that I had to adjust to. This is a huge game, but it's exciting to experience it again with my teammates. To start the game, you get to feel the entire atmosphere of the game."

Smith said Warr has vastly improved from when she arrived on campus as a sophomore, but added Warr is a better person than player.

"Both Khassidy and [twin sister] Khamille come from a great family," Smith said. "Their grandfather and father are police officers while their mom is a teacher. These are 'yes, sir' and 'no, sir' kids. They came up through the system playing at Kimmons [Junior High School] before coming here."

Smith said Warr is one of the team's best defensive players.

"No question, she is our best on-ball defender," Smith said. "When we lost to Central (50-43 on Feb. 26) she was out with an ankle and you could tell she was missed on the defensive end. She has turned into a fabulous defender who will likely get to play college basketball."

Smith said it has been a long time since Northside has been an underdog in the postseason. North Little Rock swept the season series -- 60-58 in January and 55-46 last month.

"I said before the season that my son's pony had a better chance to win the Kentucky Derby that we did winning a state title," Smith said. "Being the underdogs means you feel a little less pressure, but it really does not make that big of a difference because we both want to win.

"We've played them close in the two games but we have not done enough to win. We have scratched, clawed and fought hard to be in the game, but we have too many turnovers as well as not made enough shots and free throws to win the game."

The two teams have combined for eight of the past 16 state championships since 2006 going into today's game, each team with four titles each.

This will be the second time the teams have met in the championship game. In 2006, Northside was the favorite, but the upstart North Little Rock team took its first state title with a 52-50 win.