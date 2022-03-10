The nation in brief: Rain raises hope for Florida fire crews

Rain raises hopes for Florida fire crews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Fire officials hoped Wednesday that a light, steady rain in the Florida panhandle would help ease three wildfires that have threatened homes and forced hundreds of evacuations in an area that was ravaged by a Category 5 hurricane three years ago.

The rain was a break from five days of dry, windy conditions that had accelerated the fires in and around Bay County.

The coastal area was hit in 2018 by Hurricane Michael, which left behind 72 million tons of destroyed trees that have provided fuel for the blazes.

The rain should allow firefighters access to previously dangerous areas so they can plow containment lines around the wildfires, officials said.

Over the weekend, residents were evacuated from 1,100 houses in Bay County, but more than half were allowed to return home Monday. So far only two homes have been destroyed and another dozen damaged. The fire that caused that damage, the 875-acre Adkins Avenue Fire, was 80% contained Wednesday, fire officials said.

A fire that caused the evacuation of a state-operated nursing home for veterans, the 197-acre Star Avenue Fire, also was 80% contained and residents were allowed to return earlier in the week.

The largest of the wildfires, the Bertha Swamp Road Fire, grew to more than 33,000 acres Wednesday and was just 10% contained. It started in Gulf County and expanded into neighboring Bay and Calhoun counties. An undisclosed number of residents in Calhoun County were evacuated Tuesday.

Fired, says bishop in vaccine dispute

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The bishop of the Arecibo diocese in Puerto Rico said Wednesday that the Vatican dismissed him against his wishes, a rare move for the Holy See.

The announcement comes nearly a year after Monsignor Daniel Fernandez declined to sign a decree issued by the Puerto Rican Episcopal Conference declaring that unvaccinated parishioners would be separated from vaccinated people during activities including the presentation of bread and wine at the altar.

"We're taking this measure for your own safety, and for that of priests, religious people and also relatives and parishioners," the August 2021 decree said.

Days before it was signed, Fernandez issued a statement noting, among other things, that "it is legitimate for a faithful Catholic to have doubts about the safety and efficacy of a vaccine."

Pope Francis has been a vigorous champion of vaccines, describing them as a way to protect others as well as oneself.

Fernandez did not specify the reason for his substitution in a lengthy statement but said he felt "blessed to suffer persecution and slander," adding that "God is my judge."

County election chief quitting in Houston

HOUSTON -- The election administrator in Texas' most-populous county submitted her resignation Tuesday after problems with last week's primary, including about 10,000 mail ballots that weren't counted the day of the election, issues with voting machines and a lack of poll workers.

Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria announced during a meeting of county commissioners that she would leave July 1.

Longoria said she took responsibility for the problems during the election in Harris County, where Houston is located.

"Ultimately, the buck stops with me to address these issues and conduct elections on behalf of the voters. I didn't meet my own standards," she said.

Longoria's resignation came during a meeting which at times got contentious as some officials and residents asked that she either resign or be fired and some echoed the claims made by former President Donald Trump about a stolen 2020 election.

Guilty, senators' threatener tells court

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A disbarred Pennsylvania lawyer charged with threatening to kill Democrats in the U.S. Senate has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Kenelm Shirk III, 72, of the city of Lebanon, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police without incident at a gas station near Shippensburg on Jan. 21, 2021, the day after Joe Biden was inaugurated as president and a little more than two weeks after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. A search of Shirk's car recovered an AR-15 rifle, two handguns and a box of ammunition, according to police.

Police began looking for Shirk after his ex-wife reported he had threatened to kill her as well as government officials in the Washington area, according to an affidavit filed in state court.

Shirk pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of threatening to murder a U.S. official.

His attorney, John Abom, said the case was "very much making a mountain out of a molehill." He said Shirk had the guns because he's a target shooter and was headed to Virginia to visit family.

Shirk has remained behind bars since his arrest in January 2021. The charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, though his attorney said he will ask for a sentence of time served.



