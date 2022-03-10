Razorbacks rally in 8th to sweep doubleheader

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas scored four runs in the eighth inning and rallied to defeat Illinois-Chicago 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The seventh-ranked Razorbacks got RBI hits from Zack Gregory, Peyton Stovall and Michael Turner in the eighth, and Jalen Battles scored from third base on a wild pitch by UIC pitcher Tanner Shears.

Arkansas (9-3) had only 2 hits through 7 innings, but had 4 hits in the eighth. The Razorbacks’ rally began when Chris Lanzilli was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Kendall Diggs followed with a five-pitch walk.

Stovall’s single to right-center field scored Gregory to tie the game 4-4. Stovall scored on Turner’s two-out bloop single over the second baseman.

It was the second go-ahead hit of the season for Turner, who leads the Razorbacks with 14 RBI.

Arkansas freshman right hander Brady Tygart worked around a two-out base runner in the ninth to earn his first victory. Tygart, who pitched 1 1/3 innings, struck out Sean Dee looking to end the game.

The Razorbacks also won 12-4 in the first game Thursday and swept the doubleheader. The teams are scheduled to play again Saturday at 2 p.m.

UIC (4-7) led the final game 3-0 when Ryan Nagelbach homered against Kole Ramage with two outs in the sixth inning. Stovall’s RBI single to center scored Gregory in the bottom of the sixth to pull the Razorbacks within 3-1, but the Flames added to their lead when Dee singled to score Cole Conn in the seventh.

The three-run deficit was the largest overcome this year by Arkansas.

Tyler Ingram did not allow a hit until the fourth inning, but walked eight Razorbacks in a 4 1/3-inning start. Arkansas drew 10 walks in the game.

The Razorbacks had two chances for big innings before the eighth. Stovall hit into a double play with the bases loaded in the fourth inning, and Brady Slavens struck out and Lanzilli grounded out after Arkansas put runners on the corners with one out in the fifth.

Arkansas stranded 11 base runners.

Freshman Austin Ledbetter threw three innings in his first start for the Razorbacks. Ledbetter allowed 1 run, 2 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 3.

Ramage pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief. Ramage allowed 2 runs and 2 hits, and struck out 2.