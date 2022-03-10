Region in good spot virus-wise, Fayetteville health board says





FAYETTEVILLE -- The region hit a milestone this week in terms of hospitalizations related to the covid-19 pandemic, but city Board of Health members on Wednesday advised residents to stay vigilant.

The panel of mostly physicians and health care administrators met online via Zoom for just under 30 minutes. Total active covid-19 cases in Washington County were 197 on Wednesday, the lowest since the end of June.

The Northwest Arkansas Council reported regional hospitals were caring for 29 covid-19 patients on Tuesday and 26 on Wednesday. Intensive Care Unit admissions for covid and noncovid patients have stayed below 100 for nearly a week. There were 84 ICU beds in use Wednesday.

The board previously set a benchmark of fewer than 30 covid hospitalizations and 100 ICU beds in use to be considered a manageable workload for health care systems. At that point, people could reasonably participate in indoor public settings without the need for a mask or social distancing, members agreed.

The city's mask mandate expired March 2. Masks are optional at Fayetteville Public Schools and on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus.

Marti Sharkey, the city's public health officer, said the region is in a good spot. If the number of cases stays low and people continue to get vaccinated, the next variant of covid-19 should be less severe than previous strains, she said.

"The reason we need to keep vaccinating is we have this virus still circulating," Sharkey said. "It can continue to mutate."

On Wednesday, 56.8% of 227,307 Washington County residents 5 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health. Of those, 18.5% were boosted. An additional 13.2% were partially immunized. In Benton County, 55.5% of 268,891 residents 5 and older were fully vaccinated, with 18.4% boosted and 12% partially immunized.

Local officials in Benton and Washington counties can drop indoor masking rules, according a risk assessment from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Seeing masks come off is largely a good thing, although it's hard to feel 100% in the clear given the up-and-down nature of the pandemic the past two years, said board member Gary Berner, chief medical officer with Community Clinic. Anyone who has symptoms should take a test to ensure they don't have covid-19, he said.

Sharkey said residents should think of masks like an umbrella, putting them on when conditions warrant.

Hospital workers have some breathing room for the first time in a long time, said board member Lenny Whiteman, vice president of managed care at Washington Regional Medical Center.

"You can kind of see it on everybody's faces around here," he said.



