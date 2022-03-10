Russians level maternity hospital





MARIUPOL, Ukraine -- A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said the attack wounded at least 17 people.

The ground shook more than a mile away when the Mariupol complex was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building. Police and soldiers rushed to the scene to evacuate victims, carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher.

Another woman wailed as she clutched her child. In the courtyard, a blast crater extended at least two stories deep.

"Today Russia committed a huge crime," said Volodymir Nikulin, a top regional police official, standing in the ruins. "It is a war crime without any justification."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strike trapped children and others under the rubble.

"A children's hospital. A maternity hospital. How did they threaten the Russian Federation?" Zelenskyy asked in his nightly video address. "What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals, afraid of maternity hospitals, and destroys them?"

He urged the West to impose even tougher sanctions, so Russia "no longer has any possibility to continue this genocide."

"There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held accountable "for his terrible crimes."

The World Health Organization said it has confirmed 18 attacks on health facilities and ambulances since the fighting began, killing 10 people. It was not clear if that number included the assault on the maternity hospital.

In Zhytomyr, a city of 260,000 to the west of Kyiv, bombs fell on two hospitals, one of them a children's hospital, Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn said on Facebook. He said the number of casualties was still being determined. His report could not be independently confirmed.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken condemned Russia's "unconscionable attacks" in a call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, that also covered diplomatic attempts to roll back the invasion, the State Department said.

Despite often heavy shelling on populated areas, American military officials reported little change on the ground over the past 24 hours, other than Russian progress on the cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

Authorities announced new cease-fires Wednesday to allow thousands of civilians to escape bombarded towns around Kyiv as well as the cities of Mariupol, Enerhodar and Volnovakha in the south, Izyum in the east and Sumy in the northeast.

From there, the evacuees planned to board trains bound for western Ukrainian regions not under attack.

Civilians leaving the Kyiv suburb of Irpin were forced to make their way across the slippery wooden planks of a makeshift bridge because the Ukrainians blew up the concrete span leading to Kyiv days ago to slow the Russian advance.

"We have a short window of time at the moment," said Yevhen Nyshchuk, a member of Ukraine's territorial defense forces. "Even if there is a cease-fire right now, there is a high risk of shells falling at any moment."

Previous attempts to establish safe evacuation corridors over the past few days largely failed because of what the Ukrainians said were Russian attacks. But Putin, in a telephone call with Germany's chancellor, accused militant Ukrainian nationalists of hampering the evacuations.

The war has claimed thousands of lives and prompted more than 2 million people to leave Ukraine in less than two weeks, one of the swiftest and biggest refugee flows ever seen. The United Nations said Wednesday that its monitors had confirmed 516 civilian deaths and 908 injuries, acknowledging the figures were doubtless too low, partly because of the inability to count casualties in and around southeastern cities. Russia has acknowledged hundreds of military deaths, while Ukrainian officials have said the true numbers are in the thousands on both sides.

The fighting knocked out power to the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, raising fears about the spent radioactive fuel that is stored at the site and must be kept cool. But the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said it saw "no critical impact on safety" from the loss of power.

U.S. intelligence agencies say Putin has been frustrated by the slow pace of the military advance and is likely to double down on using brute force, which could mean far more destruction and much higher civilian casualties. Russian forces have stepped up rocket, artillery and air attacks on cities, hitting a growing number of civilian targets; Ukrainian officials say the Kremlin, so far unable to win military victory, is instead trying to destroy Ukrainian morale.

Echoing remarks from the director of the CIA a day earlier, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Russia's assault will get "more brutal and more indiscriminate" as Putin tries to regain momentum.

Britain's Defense Ministry said fighting continued northwest of Kyiv. Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol were being heavily shelled and remained encircled by Russian forces.

Russian forces are placing military equipment on farms and amid residential buildings in the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine's military said. In the south, Russians in civilian clothes are advancing on the city of Mykolaiv, a Black Sea shipbuilding center of a half-million people, it said.

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, is building up defenses in cities in the north, south and east, and forces around Kyiv are "holding the line" against the Russian offensive, authorities said.

Regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said the crisis for civilians is deepening in and around Kyiv, with the situation particularly dire in the suburbs.

"Russia is artificially creating a humanitarian crisis in the Kyiv region, frustrating the evacuation of people and continuing shelling and bombing small communities," he said.

MASS GRAVE FILLS

In Mariupol, a city of 430,000 people on the Sea of Azov, local authorities hurried to bury the dead from the past two weeks of fighting in a mass grave. About 1,200 people have died in the nine-day siege of the city, Zelenskyy's office said.

Efforts to evacuate residents and deliver badly needed food, water and medicine failed Tuesday because of what the Ukrainians said were continued Russian attacks.

Under steady Russian bombardment, workers in the city are hastily and unceremoniously burying scores of dead Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in a mass grave.

With morgues overflowing and more corpses uncollected in homes, city officials decided they could not wait to hold individual burials.

The trench is filling up with bodies collected by municipal social service workers from morgues and private homes.

Some are brought wrapped in carpets or plastic bags. Forty came Tuesday, another 30 so far Wednesday. They include civilian victims of shelling on the city and soldiers, as well as civilians who died of disease or natural causes.

Other city workers were also bringing bodies so the numbers being buried were quickly rising and the total in the long grave was unclear.

Workers quickly make the sign of the cross after pushing the bodies into the common grave. No mourners were present, no families to say their goodbyes.

The work was carried out efficiently, and unceremoniously, as a result of the ever-present danger. Shells landed in the cemetery Tuesday, interrupting the burials and damaging a wall.

The city planned to close this grave today, if the bombardments stop long enough to allow workers to do so.

At the gates of the cemetery, a woman asked if her mother is among those buried in the trench. She said she had left her body three days before outside the morgue, with a paper label stating her name attached. Her mother was buried there, the workers told the woman, who declined to give her name.

ENVOYS TO MEET

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia were expected to meet today for the first time since the invasion. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, host of the meeting, said Wednesday that he hoped it would "crack the door open to a permanent cease-fire," but such a prospect remained uncertain at best.

Putin continued to demand that his neighbor unilaterally disarm and guarantee that it would never join the NATO alliance, conditions that Ukrainian and NATO officials have described as unacceptable.

Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged that conscripts had been sent into battle in Ukraine, and that some were taken prisoner, contradicting Putin's pledge that conscripts "are not participating and will not participate" in a war that he insists is not a war. There have been widespread reports of ill-prepared Russian soldiers not knowing until the last minute that they were to take part in an invasion.

Russia has sent mixed signals on whether its aims have shifted. Over the weekend, Putin said that continued resistance "called into question the very future of Ukrainian statehood."

But on Wednesday, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, insisted that Russia does not plan to "occupy Ukraine, destroy its statehood or overthrow its government."

A day after President Joe Biden prohibited energy imports from Russia to the United States, the Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, accused the U.S., which has hit Russia with an escalating series of sanctions, of declaring "an economic war" and told reporters, "you see the bacchanalia, the hostile bacchanalia, which the West has sown."

U.S. and European financial penalties and restrictions are throttling banks and other businesses in Russia and in Belarus, its ally, limiting the Russian government's ability to use its enormous foreign currency reserves, and impeding millions of Russians from using their credit cards, accessing their bank deposits or traveling abroad. Foreign assets of wealthy individuals and businesses allied with the Kremlin have been frozen. The European Union on Wednesday expanded the list of directly sanctioned people and organizations to nearly 1,000.

Ratings agencies have sharply downgraded the Russian government's credit, signaling that it may be unable to pay creditors. Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday that in its view, "default is imminent."

Hundreds of Western businesses, manufacturers, oil companies, retailers and fast-food chains such as McDonald's, have suspended operations in Russia; Peskov said Wednesday that he hoped the number of Russians left unemployed by the exodus "would not be in the millions." Russian lawmakers are considering nationalizing the assets of foreign companies that leave in response to the war.

The ruble has dropped to its lowest levels in history -- on Wednesday it traded around 130 to the dollar, compared with 76 a week before the invasion. The Russian stock market, which plummeted in response to the invasion and resulting sanctions, has been closed by regulators since the next day.

Russia's central bank, trying to prop up the ruble's value, limited withdrawals of foreign currency from Russian banks and prohibited banks from selling foreign currency.

Information for this article was contributed by Evgeniy Maloletka, Yuras Karmanau, Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake and staff members of The Associated Press and Richard Perez-Pena of The New York Times.

People who fled the war from neighboring Ukraine sleep at the Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



A Russian military uniform lies on the pavement in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



An elderly man is evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



A mortuary worker wheels a stretcher used to move dead bodies before they are buried on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



A woman walks outside the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



A man wounded by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Ukrainian emergency employees work at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)







A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces hugs a resident who is leaving his hometown of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Wednesday after a Russian artillery attack on the town. (AP/Oleksandr Ratushniak)







Ina Karpanko (right), who lives in Poland, reunites with her son Vanya and his grandmother Wednesday at the Medyka border crossing in Poland after they fled Ukraine. (AP/Daniel Cole)







A Ukrainian soldier takes a shooting position Wednesday as he watches approaching vehicles in Irpin outside Kyiv. “Russia is artificially creating a humanitarian crisis in the Kyiv region, frustrating the evacuation of people and continuing shelling and bombing small communities,” Regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said. (AP/Vadim Ghirda)











Gallery: Crisis in Ukraine







