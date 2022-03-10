School Board in LR to hold special meeting

The Little Rock School Board will hold a special meeting in conjunction with its monthly agenda-setting session at 5:30 p.m. today on how to proceed with covid-19 defense strategies -- including mask-wearing -- and on selecting a principal for a reconfigured Carver Magnet Elementary School.

In regard to the covid-19 defense strategy of using masks, Superintendent Mike Poore and his staff are recommending to the board that the district follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that mask-wearing be contingent on covid-19 case levels in the community as reported by the federal agency.

The capital city district currently requires all students and employees to wear masks in district buildings.

The recommended plan calls for the district to rely on the CDC -- which gets data from the Arkansas Department of Health -- to announce community covid-19 levels every Thursday.

If the community level is low, then mask-wearing on campuses would be optional. If the level of cases is at what is considered a medium level, then masks would be "strongly recommended." If there is a high level of cases in the community, then masks would be required for indoor spaces at schools.

The community levels take into account not only the number of new cases over seven days per 100,000 people, but also new covid-19 admissions per 100,000 and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by covid-19 patients.

















In general, if there are fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in a week, the hospital admission numbers are under 10 and the percentage of hospital beds filled by covid-19 patients is under 10%, then mask wearing will be optional in the schools.

Weekly mask-requirement reporting would be updated on the district's website on Fridays, according to the proposal to the School Board.

District administrators are also recommending that school system suspend contact tracing and quarantining students and staff. The district would continue to isolate students and staff who test positive for covid-19.

Tonight's board meeting is closed to in-person attendance by the public but can be viewed on the district's YouTube channel -- lrsdlive.com -- or on LRSDTV.org, or on Comcast Channel 4 or U-verse Channel 99.

Members of the public can submit written comment on topics before the board or can provide live comment via Zoom during the meeting.

The deadline for submitting comments or notifying the district of plans to speak is 1 p.m. today. That notice should be submitted on this form: https://bit.ly/3sXEPU5

For those who sign up to speak, a Zoom link to the meeting will be provided before the start of the meeting. Live comment is limited to 3 minutes per person.