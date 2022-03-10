School news: Gentry High presents ‘Something Rotten’

RIT

The following local residents made the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 semester:

Brady Self of Rogers, who is in the computer engineering program;

Jane Rodriguez of Rogers, who is in the design and imaging technology program;

And Maddy Evans of Bentonville, who is in the film and animation program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 18,600 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

Emory

Daniel Jarvis of Fayetteville was named to the Dean's List at Oxford College of Emory University for the fall 2021 semester with a 4.0 GPA. Students with a 3.6 or higher GPA for the semester are named to the Dean's List. Jarvis was also elected to the Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society for freshman students with a 3.5 or higher GPA.

Emory University is a top 25 university located in Atlanta. Oxford College is one of two undergraduate colleges for Emory. Oxford is located in the place where Emory was founded more than 180 years ago. When Emory moved to nearby Atlanta in 1919, the university retained its original campus, later creating Oxford College.

Tallahassee

Tyler Hoggatt of Bentonville was named to Tallahassee Community College's fall 2021 Dean's List.

Located in Tallahassee, Fla., Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. Offering an Associate in Arts degree for transfer to a state university in multiple tracks, as well as over 70 different degree and certificate programs that encompass a variety of fields, TCC has a wide range of educational pathways for students from all walks of life.

Ohio

Eulis Campbell of Harrison graduated with an Associate in Arts, arts and humanities emphasis, in fall 2021 from Ohio University's University College in Athens, Ohio.

More than 1,800 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2021 with graduates representing many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including Bangladesh, China, Greece and India.

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced its fall 2021 graduates, including:

Rahima Bay, of Rogers, Master of Science in Health Education and Promotion.

Anna Bolding, of Fayetteville, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

Tiffany Bray, of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Deann Cates, of Fayetteville, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

Amanda Dixon, of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

Stephen Gossow, of Alma, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Jennifer Inman, of Huntsville, Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Anna Johnson, of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Devan Marcus, of Summers, Master of Education in Education.

Hailey Nesbitt, of Garfield, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Kelsey Noble, of Charleston, Master of Education in Counselor Education.

Kelli Shaw, of Farmington, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

Rhonda Thomas, of Omaha, Graduate Certificate in Online Writing Instruction.

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities in Arkansas' capital city.

Cedarville

Cedarville University student Abigail Thompson of Siloam Springs was named to the Dean's List for fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Founded in 1887 and located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

