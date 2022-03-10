Wednesday's scores
Baseball
Batesville 13, Bryant 1
Benton Harmony Grove 5, Bismarck 1
Bentonville West 7, Fort Smith Northside 3
Conway St. Joseph 8, Rison 2
Dollarway 20, Little Rock Southwest 12
Junction City 10, Dumas 3
Lamar 2, Ozark 1
Mansfield 17, Booneville 4
Monticello 12, Fordyce 5
Mountain Home 15, Mammoth Spring 0
Murfreesboro 23, Kirby 0
Walnut Ridge 6, Melbourne 2
Softball
Buffalo Island Central 15, Bay 3
Gentry 4, Prairie Grove 1
Gravette 22, Harrison 5
Gurdon 6, Ouachita 3
Harrison 11, Van Buren 0
Little Rock Parkview 19, Episcopal Collegiate 2
Prairie Grove 3, Fort Smith Northside 2
Prescott 14, Foreman 6