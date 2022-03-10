Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 1:54 a.m.

Wednesday's scores

Baseball

Batesville 13, Bryant 1

Benton Harmony Grove 5, Bismarck 1

Bentonville West 7, Fort Smith Northside 3

Conway St. Joseph 8, Rison 2

Dollarway 20, Little Rock Southwest 12

Junction City 10, Dumas 3

Lamar 2, Ozark 1

Mansfield 17, Booneville 4

Monticello 12, Fordyce 5

Mountain Home 15, Mammoth Spring 0

Murfreesboro 23, Kirby 0

Walnut Ridge 6, Melbourne 2

Softball

Buffalo Island Central 15, Bay 3

Gentry 4, Prairie Grove 1

Gravette 22, Harrison 5

Gurdon 6, Ouachita 3

Harrison 11, Van Buren 0

Little Rock Parkview 19, Episcopal Collegiate 2

Prairie Grove 3, Fort Smith Northside 2

Prescott 14, Foreman 6

Print Headline: Scores

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT