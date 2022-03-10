Senate OKs bill on Postal Service relief

WASHINGTON -- Congress on Tuesday passed legislation that would shore up the U.S. Postal Service and ensure six-day-a-week mail delivery, sending the bill to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

The postal overhaul has been years in the making and comes amid widespread complaints about mail service slowdowns. Many Americans became dependent on the Postal Service during the covid-19 crisis, but officials have repeatedly warned that without congressional action, it would run out of cash by 2024.

"The post office usually delivers for us, but today we're going to deliver for them," said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

Congress mustered bipartisan support for the Postal Service legislation, dropping some of the more controversial proposals to settle on core ways to save the service and ensure its future operations. Last month, the House approved the bill in a 342-92 vote, with all Democrats and most Republicans voting for it. On Tuesday, the Senate sent it to Biden's desk on a 79-19 vote.

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran said the Postal Service has been in a "death spiral" that is particularly hard on rural Americans, including in his state of Kansas, as post offices shuttered and services were cut. "Smart reforms were needed," he said.

The Postal Service Reform Act would lift unusual budget requirements that have contributed to the Postal Service's red ink and would set in law the requirement that the mail is delivered six days a week, except in the case of federal holidays, natural disasters and a few other situations.

Postage sales and other services were supposed to sustain the Postal Service, but it has suffered 14 straight years of losses. Growing workers' compensation and benefit costs, plus steady declines in mail volume, have contributed to the red ink, even as the Postal Service delivers to 1 million additional locations every year.

The bill would end a requirement that the Postal Service finance workers' health care benefits ahead of time for the next 75 years, an obligation that private companies and federal agencies do not face.

Instead, the Postal Service would require future retirees to enroll in Medicare and would pay current retirees' actual health care costs that aren't covered by the federal health insurance program for older people.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, helmed the legislation and said that since the nation's founding, the Postal Service has become "a vital part of the fabric of our nation."

Peters said the legislation would ensure the Postal Service can continue its nearly "250-year tradition of delivering service to the American people."

"We need to save our Postal Service," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio. Portman said the bill is not a bailout, and no new funding is going to the agency.

To measure the Postal Service's progress at improving its service, the bill would also require it to set up an online "dashboard" that would be searchable by ZIP code to show how long it takes to deliver letters and packages.

Mark Dimondstein, the president of the American Postal Workers Union, called passage of the legislation a "turning point in the fight to protect and strengthen the people's public postal service, a national treasure."

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Fram of The Associated Press.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., right, listens as Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference after the Senate passed a bill to shore up the U.S. Postal Service, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

