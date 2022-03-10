Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Shambaugh donates to police West Siloam Springs Police Department for buying bulletproof vests

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla -- Mike Shambaugh, speaker of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, recently made a $10,200 donation to the West Siloam Springs Police Department to assist in purchasing bulletproof vests for its officers.

West Siloam Springs is one of approximately 90 law enforcement agencies cross-deputized with the Cherokee Nation and also has a municipal agreement in place with the Cherokee Nation, according to an email from the Cherokee Nation.

Shambaugh, a veteran law enforcement officer in addition to his service to the tribe said he was pleased to help, the email states.

"The city of West Siloam has always been a great partner to the Cherokee Nation," Shambaugh said. "They understand the ever-growing need to protect their officers in today's world, and I was honored to assist them in the purchase of this life-saving equipment."

Print Headline: Shambaugh donates to police

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT