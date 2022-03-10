Siloam Springs couple seeks to open kids’ activity center

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A Siloam Springs couple is working towards building a kids activity center to offer local youths a place to play.

Gina Mayhew and her husband Cory got the idea after adopting several foster children and taking them to the indoor play area at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville until the playground closed.

"We needed a place where families could hang and build relationships," Gina Mayhew said. "We just want a place to celebrate families' healthy choices and have activities."

The couple have worked with kids who came from rough backgrounds and have always looked for places to take their young charges, Mayhew said. The problem they ran into was that in many places, kids of all ages would routinely run into other children.

This led them to look into starting their own center in Siloam Springs. Mayhew outlined her concept saying that their center would have multiple areas for different age groups. In Kids Gym there would be areas for different ages: newborn through toddler, kindergarten through second grade, and third through sixth grade, she said.

"We have developmental stages and padding would divide the stages," she said.

There would be an inflatable obstacle course for kids to play in as well as other activities for different stages of development and projectors that will display moving games for kids, Mayhew said.

Along with having a safe environment for children, she is also planning to have treadmills for parents to use while their children play as well as elliptical and sofas. The stations for kids will be located in the center of the building while the parents will have their stations on perimeters so they can watch their children.

Mayhew said there will also be a teen area off to the side, which will house a basketball court and a half-soccer court as well as party rooms. The center will also have group days for kids from schools and organizations to come and play.

They want people to know there will not be any child care available so families will be able to interact with each other, she said.

When it came time to draw inspiration for their center, they looked at the Jones Center in Springdale.

"The Jones Center is an inspiration of what a town could have," Mayhew said. "The idea behind what the Jones Center does for the community is our inspiration."

She was quick to point out Kids Gym will not have the same activities as the Jones Center.

Kids Gym is a labor of love, Mayhew said. The couple has spent the last 6½ years of their lives working on Kids Gym by sacrificing date nights to do research and vacations to go and visit other youth activity centers to get ideas for their center, she said.

So far the couple has obtained their 501(c)3 and started their website kidsgymsiloam.com. The Mayhews have already spent $25,000 of their own money and are still looking for more funds.

In order to obtain funds, the Mayhews are starting a weight loss challenge on Instagram. For every 20 pounds the couple loses, participants gift them $20. Participants can follow the couple's challenge at WatchUsShrink72761 on Instagram.

They reached out to Playtime LLC for donations of equipment and are looking for a building to house the facilities.

According to Mayhew, Playtime LLC created the children's play area at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa, Okla. They specialize in DuraSoft Safety Flooring System, which meets certain safety requirements.

In order to house what they are looking to build, they would need a building with approximately 30,000 square feet of space, Mayhew said.

Along with funds, they are looking for volunteers, she said. The couple is seeking grant writers and volunteers who can help with maintenance needs like drywall and plumbing, plus also working with the children.

"We are not looking to feel the pressure that their whole life depends on it, but this is a community center, and how great would it be for the community to come together?" Mayhew said.

They are also looking to have a panel of kids who would weigh in on what they want to see at Kids Gym, Mayhew said.

"We want to make sure this is here for the people of Siloam," she said.

For more information on Kids Gym or how to donate, visit kidsgymsiloam.com.