New charter school campuses approved for Fort Smith, Texarkana

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday approved plans for a fifth Haas Hall Academy charter school campus to open in the 2023-24 school year in Fort Smith, as well as a Premier High School satellite campus in Texarkana.

The Education Board unanimously approved the proposal for the seventh-through-12th-grade Haas Hall Academy for up to 500 students on the recommendation of the state’s Charter Authorizing Panel. The panel had done a review of the Haas Hall application earlier this year.

The new Haas Hall Academy will operate in affiliation with the private Arkansas Colleges of Health Education.

The state Education Board on Thursday also approved adding a satellite campus in Texarkana to the Premier High Schools of Arkansas charter.

In addition, the board also gave final approval to other recommendations from the charter panel:

• The five-year renewal of the state-issued charter for the four existing Haas Hall campuses in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville and Rogers, including an increase in the overall student enrollment cap from 2,000 to 2,500.

• A location change for the Premier High School of Fort Smith that will open in August.

• The combining of the two charters for the Premier High School of Little Rock and Premier High School of Fort Smith into one charter for a system that will be known as the Premier High Schools of Arkansas.