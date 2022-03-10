FOOTBALL

Source: ASU hires Schoonover

Just ahead of the start of spring practice, Jake Schoonover will take over as Arkansas State's special teams coordinator, a program source confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the hire of Schoonover, who will replace Curt Baldus after one season.

Schoonover spent last year as special teams coordinator at Kansas following four seasons as both the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at Bowling Green. Before that, the Missouri Western alum was at Illinois State from 2011-18.

Baldus, who came to Jonesboro from Florida State prior to the 2021 campaign, is leaving coaching, per a source.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASKETBALL

Lukic announces transfer to Denver

Former UALR guard Marko Lukic announced on his Twitter page Wednesday afternoon that he will be heading to the University of Denver, where he'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-7 guard from Serbia averaged 11.4 points in 24.7 minutes per game this season for the Trojans, including a 23-point performance against the University of Arkansas. He did not play a game after Jan. 6 at Louisiana-Monroe, however, and formally entered the transfer portal Jan. 31.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOFTBALL

UAPB takes road loss

Taylor Smart was 2 for 2 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored as Memphis (8-12) scored the first 23 runs to cruise to a 23-5 victory in five innings in Memphis.

Seven players had at least two hits each while five each finished with three RBI or more for the Tigers, who took a 3-2 lead into bottom of the fourth until scoring four runs in the bottom of the frame. Memphis piled up five more run in the fifth before scoring 11 runs in the fourth, with Zoe Adebayo and Brianna Luce providing the big blows with separate two-run hits.

Martinez Remington, Sydney Green and Enecia Sykes had a hit and an RBI apiece for UAPB (1-14), which has lost 10 games in a row.

-- Erick Taylor