Stocks’ surge is largest since June ’20

NEW YORK -- Stocks rallied for their biggest gain in nearly two years Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices eased fears that inflation was about to get worse around the globe.

The S&P 500 climbed 2.6%, its biggest increase since June 2020. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 3.6%. The gains snapped a four-day losing streak for the major indexes, though they remained on pace for weekly losses.

The market turnaround came as the price of U.S. crude oil dropped 12%, the most since November, bringing relief after a sharp runup in crude prices since Russia invaded Ukraine. Brent, the international oil standard, fell 13.2%, its biggest fall in almost two years.

Crude futures sank as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that he's prepared to make certain compromises with Russia to end the war, according to Bloomberg.

Crude futures in New York dropped more than 15% Wednesday after Zelenskyy made the comments to Germany's Bild newspaper, Bloomberg reported. The remarks came after the United Arab Emirates said it will call on its fellow OPEC+ members to boost oil output faster, a dramatic U-turn that could set the country against fellow members of the alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Oil's vertiginous climb is contributing to a surge in inflation to the highest level in decades. American gasoline prices hit a record high Monday while diesel climbed to its highest price since 2008. Soaring pump prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue to thwart President Joe Biden's efforts to tame inflation and alleviate pain for American consumers.

"The oil market will remain persistently volatile and crude prices will remain supported until a major de-escalation in the war in Ukraine occurs," Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, told Bloomberg.

The U.S. and U.K. decided Tuesday to halt Russian oil imports after Shell and BP said they are stopping new purchases, but other European nations have been reluctant to commit to similar action. The International Energy Agency said a recently announced stockpile release will amount to almost 63 million barrels of crude and products, but it has done little to cool prices.

Shell and BP said they won't make any new purchases of Russian oil and gas, but they can't immediately disentangle themselves from the country in part because of long-term contracts. It's a dramatic U-turn for Shell, which faced heavy criticism for its purchase of Russian crude last week, and could have a huge impact on the region's oil refining.

TURBULENT MARKETS

Big swings have been jerking markets around in recent weeks as investors grope to guess how much economic damage Russia's invasion of Ukraine will do. The swings have struck not only day-to-day but also hour-to-hour, with some days seeing several big reversals.

The chaotic movements are likely only to continue with uncertainty so high about the war in Ukraine and its ultimate economic fallout. The region is key to markets because it's a major producer of oil, wheat and other commodities, whose prices have spiked on worries about disruptions to supplies.

"It's one day, so it's hard to really draw any type of conclusions," said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "Markets had their backs against the wall, kind of expecting the worst."

Crude oil prices tumbled and the slide accelerated amid reports that the United Arab Emirates will urge fellow OPEC members to boost production and ease supply concerns. A barrel of U.S. crude oil settled at $108.70. Brent settled at $111.14.

Oil imports from Russia made up about 3% of all the crude shipments that arrived in the U.S. last year. When other petroleum products are included, such as unfinished fuel oil, Russia accounted for about 8% of oil imports.

Stocks once again moved in the opposite direction of oil prices Wednesday, with inflation such a dominant worry. Analysts said bargain hunters may be scooping up stocks after concerns about a slowing economy coupled with high inflation triggered their steep recent slide. Many of those buyers appear to be smaller-pocketed, "retail" investors trading on their phones and laptops. And they're often buying shares that big professional investors are selling.

Last week saw record selling of U.S. stocks by hedge funds, strategist Jill Carey Hall wrote in a recent BofA Global Research report. Retail investors and institutional investors were net buyers.

The moves by retail investors may be a result of people worrying about missing out on any potential rebound. A "buy-the-dip" strategy, where drops in stocks were seen mainly as opportunities to buy low, was very successful after the 2020 crash caused by the coronavirus. The S&P 500 kept climbing from that plummet without a 10% drop until just recently.

Big recent moves for markets also show that prices already reflect a lot of pessimism, with crude oil prices up more than 45% so far in 2022. That may be why crude prices actually receded on Tuesday, after Biden announced a U.S. ban on imports of Russian oil. A ban will mean disruptions to supplies, but oil traders may already have accounted for it when they briefly pushed the price of U.S. crude above $130 a day before the announcement.

Gold prices and a measure of nervousness among stock investors on Wall Street also eased.

All told, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 107.18 to 4,277.88. The Dow added 653.61 to 33,286.25, and the Nasdaq gained 459.99 to 13,255.55. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 53.28, or 2.7%, to 2,016.29.

EUROPE MARKETS RALLY

European stocks rallied even more than the U.S. market. Germany's DAX jumped 7.9% and France's CAC 40 rose 7.1%.

European nations face an even greater shock than the U.S. from rising energy prices because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That could result in the European Union taking greater action to shore up its economy.

The result could be more stimulus and more caution from central banks on interest rate increases, said Stephen Dover, chief market strategist and head of Franklin Templeton Investment Institute.

"Whereas the U.S. will have the wind in its face as stimulus falls, Europe may actually have the wind at its back," Dover said.

On Wall Street, the gains were broad-based, with nearly 85% of the stocks in the S&P 500 rising, led by technology companies. Some of the strongest moves came from airlines, travel companies and other stocks that bounced back from steep drops on worries about fuel costs and the economy.

Among Wednesday's few decliners were oil-related companies, which lost momentum after big leaps this year on the back of rising crude prices. Halliburton fell 5.2%, though it's still up 52% for 2022.

Such swings have been particularly wide in markets for commodities because Russia is the No. 2 oil exporter and the No. 3 supplier of nickel, which is used in electric car batteries, stainless steel and other products. Russia and Ukraine also are among the biggest global sellers of wheat.

Less than a week after removing from Russia its list of nations deemed a safe place to invest, Fitch cut its credit rating on the nation further into junk status and warned of an imminent default on sovereign debt.

Treasury yields climbed as an anticipated increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve nears. The Fed's policy-making committee is meeting next week, and the wide expectation is that it will vote to raise its benchmark short-term rate by a quarter of a percentage point. It would be the first such increase since 2018.

The Fed is facing a delicate and increasingly tough task as it moves to raise rates through 2022, which tends to slow the economy. The central bank wants to pull rates high enough to push down inflation, which is at its highest level in generations. But it doesn't want to raise them so much that it causes a recession.

"There's more uncertainty about what the Fed is going to do now than just a few weeks ago," Dover said.

Information for this article was contributed by Stan Choe, Joe McDonald, Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga of The Associated Press and by Julia Fanzeres and Alex Longley of Bloomberg.