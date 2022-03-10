Super Quiz: March and Marches

1. Quote: "An army marches on its --------------."

2. What country traditionally marches first in the Olympic Parade of Nations?

3. Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March were sisters in this 1868 novel.

4. What is the name of the epic trek made by Chinese communists in 1934-35?

5. At the March on Washington in 1963, he delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech.

6. Title of a 2005 French documentary shot in Antarctica.

7. He led a march across the Isthmus of Panama to the Pacific Ocean in 1513.

8. Who sponsored the newsreel series "The March of Time"?

9. What "March" appeared at the tea party in "Through the Looking-Glass"?

ANSWERS:

1. Stomach (belly)

2. Greece

3. "Little Women"

4. The Long March

5. Martin Luther King Jr.

6. "March of the Penguins"

7. Balboa (Vasco Nunez de Balboa)

8. Time Inc.

9. The March Hare