Teen facing adult charge in slaying

A Lincoln County teenager has been charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of a man southeast of Star City, authorities said.

Timothy Foster, 50, was shot around 10 a.m. Sunday, after the teenager, Dylan Scott, reportedly entered his home in the Garrett Bridge community with a rifle and began shooting, according to a news release from state police.

Foster was transported to a Dumas hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Scott, 17, fled from the residence before deputies arrived but was taken into custody around 8:15 p.m. that night, according to the authorities.

Authorities said Scott was being held on a charge of capital murder at the Lincoln County jail.