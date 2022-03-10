The better choice

Recently, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette featured an opinion piece by Realtor Wally Loveless on the topic of solar energy. I believe it fair to characterize Mr. Loveless' views as being quite skeptical of solar and more supportive of fossil fuels like coal and gas. Today, I'll offer a different perspective.

My work for Audubon Delta centers around protecting birds and conserving their critical habitats, specifically by advocating for cleaner energy sources and climate-friendly policies. Audubon is a science-based organization that fully supports clean solar and wind energy that is properly sited and equitably deployed. Clean energy is one of the best tools we have to rapidly improve the health of habitat and communities.

Solar energy is being quickly adopted across the country and, happily, right here in Arkansas. Our largest utilities are embracing solar, as are numerous Arkansas cities, counties, school districts, and businesses like Walmart. Arkansas' forward-thinking state laws and regulations on solar are allowing entities like these to lock in lower power rates for 20 years or more.

New solar project announcements in the Natural State are becoming practically a weekly occurrence--this means good jobs and cleaner air for Arkansans, with lower electric rates to boot.

Since 2010, 353 coal-burning power plants in the U.S. have announced their retirement (well more than half of the entire U.S. fleet). This is largely the result of cleaner sources of energy becoming less expensive while coal costs are going up.

Regional transmission organizations like Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and Southwest Power Pool (SPP) dispatch the least expensive energy into the power market first, and coal is increasingly the more expensive option. For that reason, when Mr. Loveless states that "coal, and I would suppose gas, operates at 90 percent year-round," he is simply incorrect. Coal power is dispatched after less-expensive options are exhausted--frequently these days, that means it is dispatched after solar, wind, and gas power.

While coal and gas are finite fossil fuels that contribute greatly to climate change, solar energy is both infinite and emissions-free. A choice between dirty electricity that is more expensive or clean energy that is less expensive is a no-brainer.

Mr. Loveless asks several important questions about solar, including inquiries about the impact of solar-panel production and the eventual disposal of solar panels decades into the future. It's fair to note that every single energy source we humans develop has an impact on the Earth and our climate--including solar and wind energy. We should honestly acknowledge that and work to make our energy production as gentle on the planet as possible.

Given that, it's an indisputable fact that coal, gas and oil have had an exponentially larger negative impact on our planet than the deployment of solar energy. Burning fossil fuels like coal in power plants since the 1880s has harmed our planet, our climate, and human health to a degree that solar energy can't remotely approach. An attempt to compare the relative environmental impacts of fossil fuels versus solar is ill-advised for pro-fossil fuel advocates.

In my nearly two decades of work on climate and energy issues across the country, I've had a front-row seat as our country's largest coal-burning utilities have moved dramatically toward clean energy. I've seen our nation's largest retailer embrace clean energy and sustainability, along with untold numbers of other American businesses of all stripes.

The smartest CEOs in America have crunched the numbers and concluded that going solar is profitable, worthwhile, and the right thing to do.

Our nation's leading businesses, mayors, utilities, school superintendents, and environmental groups have all come to the same conclusion on solar energy. That's why we're moving away from dirty fossil fuels and toward a clean, renewable energy future. It's well past time, but I'm glad we're finally getting there.

I encourage Mr. Loveless and all Arkansans to support efforts to promote clean solar energy right here in Arkansas. More solar energy in our state means healthier communities, more affordable electricity, and good-paying jobs. In my opinion, it doesn't get more Natural State than that.

Glen Hooks is an Arkansas native and the Arkansas Policy Manager for Audubon Delta. Find out more about Audubon's work in Arkansas at ar.audubon.org.