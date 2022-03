This week's professional golf tournaments

PGA TOUR

EVENT The Players Championship

SITE Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE TPC Sawgrass, Players Stadium Course (Par 72, 7,256 yards)

PURSE $20 million

WINNER'S SHARE $3.6 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Justin Thomas

ARKANSANS ENTERED Taylor Moore

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; NBC, Saturday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Honda LPGA Thailand

SITE Chonburi, Thailand

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Siam CC, Pattaya Old Course (Par 72, 6,576 yards)

PURSE $1.6 million

WINNER'S SHARE $240,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Ariya Jutanugarn

ARKANSANS ENTRED Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, midnight-2 a.m.; Saturday, 12:30-2:30 a.m.; Sunday, 12:30-3:30 a.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT MyGolfLife Open

SITE Hartbeespoort, South Africa

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURE Pecanwood Golf & CC (Par 72, 7,697 yards)

PURSE $1.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $250,000

DFENDING CHAMPION New event

ARKANSANS ENTERED Pep Angles

TV None