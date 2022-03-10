UA pushes back deadline for bids on spending-cuts consulting, cites errors in solicitation

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is seeking outside help to identify ways of reducing nonsalary expenditures, but has pushed back by one week the deadline for consultants to submit bids after citing errors in its bid solicitation documents.

UA last month published past years' estimates -- now described as erroneous -- showing a 78% year-over-year rise in non-salary spending, listing it as $305.9 million in fiscal year 2021 and $171.7 million in fiscal year 2020.

Before Wednesday, the university had told potential bidders that spending increases could be attributed to an information technology project and campus construction.

But, in a new addendum published Wednesday, UA now states that non-salary spending is estimated to have dipped in fiscal year 2021 compared with a year earlier, falling to $295.9 million in fiscal year 2021 from $298.4 million a year earlier.

Bidders had previously been given a deadline of this morning to submit their proposals, but now have until next Thursday. The university is asking for bids to be submitted for "campus cost containment consulting services," and is specifically asking for a consultant to "evaluate cost reduction opportunities across the UAF campus."

It's a type of "spend analysis" that's not been done previously by the university, according to a published "Q&A Addendum" aiming to answer questions from potential bidders.

Asked by the Democrat-Gazette why UA solicited bids for such a consultant, UA spokeswoman Amy Unruh on Wednesday referred to a university administrator, Ann Bordelon, who since July 1, 2020, has been the university's vice chancellor for finance and administration.

"While the Fayetteville campus has regularly participated in cost containment reviews for specific divisions or functions of the campus, our recently named Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Ann Bordelon determined that a comprehensive review of the UAF in totality provides an opportunity to analyze/ensure use of our resources in the most effective and prudent ways for the institution," Unruh said in an email.

Unruh stated in an email Wednesday that the erroneous spending estimates were "based on internal reporting estimates."

"However, due to a change in reporting systems in 2021, they were not completed on a consistent basis" and so the university moved to publish new estimates, Unruh said.

A Democrat-Gazette reporter had submitted questions on Tuesday about the spending estimates listed in the bid solicitation documents.

Before refuting the estimates on Wednesday, the university had published a response to a question asking for reasons why the year-over-year spending had increased. In its response, UA referred to an information technology project known as an enterprise resource planning system, or ERP, that involves tracking finances, among other functions.

"The increase is due to the implementation of Workday, the new ERP system and construction projects," stated the university's response as published on its website.

The information technology project, initiated by the UA System, will be discussed during a campus meeting set for next month in Fayetteville, according to Mary Savin, chair of UA's faculty senate.

Faculty and staff will meet in April to discuss concerns about the computer technology "that is supposed to be powerful, that is supposed to be beneficial, but is not currently working for us," Savin said Wednesday in a meeting of UA's faculty senate.

Earlier in the meeting, Savin, a professor of microbial ecology, said a recent problem involved the computer system disrupting the delivery of some specific emails for a few faculty members who hold positions at multiple campuses.

An enterprise resource planning system is meant to aid with tracking finances and help with employee management, plus assist with areas such as purchasing.

An April 7 meeting of a group known as the university's campus council is intended to discuss questions such as "how can we really gather the information to figure out what is really happening, what are some of the core problems, what can be fixed," Savin said.

Savin, in the meeting, referred to employee turnover.

"We are concerned about people that don't seem to be staying here anymore, and part of the problem seems to be that software," Savin said.

Workday was selected by the UA System back in 2018 after a bidding process, with its implementation being phased in at different times among the campuses and units that make up the UA System.

A UA-Fayetteville spokeswoman did not respond to questions submitted Tuesday asking about how much has been spent on the information technology project, known internally as "Project One."

The "Project One" effort has costs of more than $101 million tied up in two contracts, one with Deloitte Consulting and the other with Workday, UA System spokesman Nate Hinkel has said.

In May of last year, Hinkel estimated the total project cost at $174 million over 10 years, with the UA System typically billing campuses for most costs associated with the project, according to UA System budget documents.

In 2018, the 10-member UA System board of trustees approved a plan to borrow $27 million over 10 years to help pay for the project.

Construction costs -- another factor mentioned to potential bidders -- have been on the rise in the region, UA officials told the 10-member UA System board of trustees at a January meeting, citing both increases in the cost of labor and materials.

The updated estimates published Wednesday, unlike those previously published, break out spending on construction under the heading of "Capital Expenditures Estimated."

This spending is estimated to have increased to $119.4 million in fiscal year 2021, up from $83.2 million a year earlier but less than $145.9 million spent in fiscal year 2019.

Another category of spending, "Supplies and Services Expenditures Estimated," was listed on Wednesday as falling to about $176.5 million in fiscal year 2021, down from $215.2 million a year earlier and also less than the $239.6 million estimated to have been spent in fiscal year 2019.

A separate document, the university's financial statement for fiscal year 2021, did not list any increase in fiscal year 2021 in overall operating expenses, which were listed as about $876.7 million, down from about $906 million a year earlier.

"Overall, the University's financial position strengthened in fiscal 2021 with Net Position increasing by $99.3 million," states the university's annual financial statement.