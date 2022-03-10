UAPB denied upset by JSU

A University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff team that won only half as many conference games as Jackson State University was still in position to stun the conference regular-season champions at halftime.

Despite 21 points each from Zaay Green and Joyce Kennerson -- and 19 rebounds for Green -- Jackson State pulled away in the second half for a 78-67 win Wednesday in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Kennerson set a season high in scoring, but she shot only 7 for 21 from the floor. Green went 8 for 24, but her 19 boards were a season high and marked the eighth time she had 10 or more rebounds in a game.

Tyeisha Juhan had 14 points for the Lady Lions (13-16, 9-9 SWAC), who trailed 21-20 after one quarter and 42-37 at halftime.

Ameshya Williams-Holliday, the SWAC Player of the Year, had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Jackson State (21-6, 18-0). Ti'lan Boler had 13 points, Miya Crump 12 points and 11 rebounds and Jariyah Covington 11 points for the Lady Tigers.

NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR

UAPB's Green and Shawn Williams won the SWAC women's and men's basketball Newcomer of the Year awards, the conference announced Tuesday.

Green, a redshirt junior from Duncanville, Texas, splashed onto the scene after transferring from Texas A&M University. The former McDonald's All-American averaged 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.9 block per game. Green was named SWAC Player of the Week on Dec. 8 and Impact Player of the Week on Feb. 8, the latter coming after going for a triple-double against Alcorn State University (26 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) and double-double against Jackson State University (19 points, 11 rebounds).

"It was one of my goals at the start of the season to accomplish this," Green said. "Coach [Dawn] Thornton pushed me, and my teammates helped me receive these awards."

Williams, a senior from Little Rock, played at his fourth school in five years. The point guard scored 25 or more points in five of his last six games, including a career high of 34 against Mississippi Valley on Feb. 26.

Williams ranked second in the SWAC in scoring with 16.6 points per game. His 3-point field goal percentage was second-best in the conference, and he was sixth in assists (3.4).

"I worked hard for this, and to see all of the blood, sweat and tears pay off is the greatest feeling in the world," Williams said. "I want to thank Coach Solo [Solomon Bozeman] for believing in me, motivating me and pushing me in this journey."

SUPERLATIVE HONORS

Williams-Holliday of Jackson State was named the SWAC women's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Her coach, Tomekia Reed, is the conference's Coach of the Year.

Zy'Nyia White of Alcorn State was picked Freshman of the Year.

In men's basketball, M.J. Randolph of Florida A&M University was named the Player of the Year, Jayveous McKinnis of Jackson State won Defensive Player of the Year, Valley's Gary Grant is the Freshman of the Year and Alcorn State's Landon Bussie was tabbed Coach of the Year.