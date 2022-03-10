Ukrainians finding Europe’s arms open

Less than two weeks into Russia's invasion, 2 million Ukrainians have fled their country. The stunning number includes 1 million children -- "a dark historical first," according to a tweet from UNICEF spokesman James Elder -- underscoring the severity of the crisis unfolding from Russian President Vladimir Putin's illegal, immoral war.

This number does not include those displaced by the Russian bombardment who remain in Ukraine. In fact, the refugee exodus would be bigger if more Ukrainians were granted safe passage from the indiscriminate attacks. But for the most part, few humanitarian corridors have been safely established, with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine bogged down on many issues, including on some of Russia's suggested routes: east, into Russia itself, or north, into Belarus, Russia's partner in (possible war) crime.

That goes beyond cynical. It's sinister. Refugees could become prisoners or pawns in Putin's homicidal game of geopolitical chess.

"Why would a Ukrainian who has experienced freedom, who lives in a democracy, give that up to live in an autocratic system?" Melinda Haring, the deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, rhetorically asked an editorial writer. "That's not a legitimate offer."

Instead, the only legitimate refugee route is west, to relatively safer cities like Lviv that have not yet faced Russian bombardment, or to neighboring nations that have without reservation or condition accepted Ukrainians in an inspiring display of compassion and comradeship.

Poland, in particular, has been exemplary, becoming the top destination for Ukrainian refugees, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Other bordering countries like Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and even the small nation of Moldova have come up big, too. From there, many Ukrainians have and will continue to stream to other European nations, including Germany, which was so generous in its response to refugees fleeing war-torn Mideast nations -- unlike some neighboring nations that were far less welcoming then.

The IOM reports that among the 2 million refugees are more than 103,000 third-country nationals. Disturbing reports persist, however, of refugees of color denied equal treatment by some Ukrainians desperate to get ethnic nationals out. To the degree this unacceptable practice still exists, it should stop immediately.

Overall, however, "The welcome from the European Union, the neighboring European countries, has been unbelievable; there's been an outpouring of generosity," said Haring, who previously edited the Atlantic Council's "UkraineAlert" blog. "I think it represents the best of Europe. This is an opportunity for Europe to stand up and restate that democracy and human dignity matter."

The West is showing up in an admirable rediscovery of its shared values. Not just in its welcome to refugees, but in its isolation of Putin's regime.

As impressive as the West's response has been, it can always be better. It was encouraging to hear President Joe Biden say Tuesday, "I've made it clear that the United States will share in the responsibility of caring for the refugees so the costs do not fall entirely on the European countries bordering Ukraine."

That's the kind of solidarity needed to respond to a humanitarian crisis -- and to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia's invasion.