U.S. shoots down Polish proposal to give Ukraine jets

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon on Wednesday rejected a Polish proposal for providing Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets, saying allied efforts against the Russian invasion should be focused on more useful weaponry and the MiG transfer with a U.S. and NATO connection would run a "high risk" of escalating the war.

President Joe Biden has stressed the need for a unified and coordinated response to Russia's war as the Pentagon rebuffed the proposal involving with their NATO ally.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded repeatedly for the U.S. to provide his military with more aircraft -- presented as an apparent alternative to establishing a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine to suppress Russian air power. The "no-fly" idea was rejected earlier by Washington and NATO as an unnecessary risk of escalation.

Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said the U.S. was looking at a proposal under which Poland would supply Kyiv with the Soviet-era fighters, which Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly, and in turn receive American F-16s to make up for the loss.

But Poland said no to that proposal. Poland then said it was prepared to hand over all 28 of its MiG-29 Fulcrum planes to NATO by flying them to the U.S. air base in Ramstein, Germany, from where they would somehow be flown to Ukraine.

That was the arrangement the Pentagon rejected.

Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Wednesday issued a brief news release rebuking the decision. "President Biden should have welcomed Poland's offer to aid Ukraine with MiG-29s -- as he should welcome conventional arms transfers of any kind from our NATO partners to defeat Putin's advance," they said. "Instead, he's dithering and hiding behind lawyers, signaling hesitation and weakness to Putin and a lack of resolve to our allies."

"Our American partners rejected this proposal, because they have come to the conclusion that it was too escalatory," Marek Magierowski, Poland's ambassador to the United States, told CNN. He said Poland understands and "this is what we need now to emphasize again -- the unity and cohesion of NATO. So, let's move on."

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Zelenskyy on Wednesday again asked urgently for the United States to provide warplanes, anti-aircraft missiles and other weaponry.

However, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the MiG transfer proposal with his Polish counterpart and explained why Washington found it untenable.

Kirby said the Biden administration is talking with other countries about "alternative options" for supporting Ukraine's most pressing defense needs two weeks into its war, especially more ground-based weapons to counter Russian tanks and aircraft in what has been largely a ground war. Kirby said those could include surface-to-air missile batteries and shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles.

"Secretary Austin thanked the minister for Poland's willingness to continue to look for ways to assist Ukraine," Kirby said. "He stressed that we do not support the transfer of additional fighter aircraft to the Ukrainian air force at this time and therefore have no desire to see them in our custody, either."

Kirby cited three main reasons Austin rejected the Polish offer, starting with the U.S. view that it would be wiser to provide Ukraine with weaponry that would more directly strengthen its defenses, including anti-armor and air defense systems. Kirby said the Russian air force, while much larger than Ukraine's, has not played a lead role in the Russian offensive and has been of limited effectiveness due to Ukraine's use of ground-based air defenses, which include Stinger missiles.

Kirby said Ukraine still has a significant number of its own aircraft, and the U.S. believes that adding aircraft from other nations "is not likely to significantly change the effectiveness of the Ukrainian air force relative to Russian capabilities."

Also, the U.S. intelligence community has assessed that transferring MiG fighters to Ukraine "may be mistaken as escalatory and could result in significant Russian reaction that might increase the prospects of a military escalation with NATO," Kirby said. Ukraine is not a NATO member, but some of its neighbors are.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Blinken said that ultimately each country would have to decide for itself how to help Ukraine.

Poland is hosting thousands of American troops and is taking in more people fleeing the war in Ukraine than any other nation in the midst of the largest European refugee crisis in decades.

In a visit Wednesday to Vienna, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki insisted that Poland is not a party to the Ukraine war and that any decision on whether to send the fighter jets could not be one for Warsaw alone.

It carries the risk of "very dramatic scenarios, even worse than those we are dealing with today," Morawiecki argued.

Michal Baranowski, director of the Warsaw office of the German Marshall Fund think tank, told reporters the Warsaw government "was blindsided and surprised" by Blinken's public statement last week. "This was seen as pressure from the U.S. on Warsaw. And therefore the reaction was to put the ball back in the U.S. government's court," Baranowski said.

It all "should have been dealt with behind the scenes," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Lolita C. Baldor, Eric Tucker and Lorne Cook of The Associated Press and staff members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.