Violinist Rachel Barton Pine, cellist Zuill Bailey will solo with Arkansas Symphony





Two internationally acclaimed musicians will return to Little Rock to solo with the Arkansas Symphony and Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson in the orchestra's 2022-23 Stella Boyle Smith Masterworks Series at Robinson Center Performance Hall.

On Oct. 1-2, violinist Rachel Barton Pine will perform the "Violin Concerto" in B-flat, op.7, No. 2, by Joseph Bologne, also known as "Chevalier de Saint-Georges," and the "Scottish Fantasy," op.46, by Max Bruch. The program also will include the Overture to "The Marriage of Figaro" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the "Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber" by Paul Hindemith.

Cellist Zuill Bailey also will make a return engagement with the orchestra in the "Cello Concerto" in b minor, op.104, by Antonin Dvorak in a pair of concerts, April 1-2, 2023. The first half of the program will be the "Overture" in C major by Fanny Mendelssohn and the "Symphony No. 3" in E-flat major, "Rhenish," by Robert Schumann.

The concert is a re-schedule for one originally announced for May 2-3, 2020, canceled because of the pandemic. Bailey also performed the Dvorak concerto with the orchestra in September 2008 (and appeared in an orchestra-sponsored chamber concert a few days later) and before that, in October 2005, concertos by Erich Wolfgang Korngold and Camille Saint-Saens.

As part of Trio Settecento, Pine performed Oct. 21 at Little Rock's Christ Episcopal Church for the Chamber Music Society of Little Rock. She soloed with the ASO Youth Orchestra and headed up some master classes and improvisation workshops at Wildwood Park for the Arts, where she also gave a recital as part of a 2014 residency.

Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson, who has been heading up the orchestra's musical decision-making since Philip Mann left the podium at the end of the 2018-19 season, assembled the programs for the coming season.

"I'm very pleased with the way it has come together," he said. "There's a really nice balance here" between new music and familiar favorites."

The orchestra, which is continuing a multi-year search for a new music director, is waiting to announce those who will conduct the remainder of the Masterworks schedule in order to allow for re-visits by conductors who are in contention for the position.

"The musicians said they want to see people twice," explained orchestra CEO Christina Littlejohn, so some of the 2022-23 conductors will be "repeats" of those on the podium in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

"Some will be [guest] conductors you'll see for the very first time," she said. "All of them will be great conductors that the [orchestra] musicians wanted to see."

Robson said he expected to see the orchestra announce the names of the coming season's conductors in late spring or early summer. Littlejohn said the orchestra would likely finally name a successor to Mann by the end of the 2022-23 season.

The rest of the Masterworks series lineup (all concerts, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall) are:

• Nov. 12-13: Violinist Geneva Lewis will solo in the "Violin Concerto" in e minor, op.64, by Felix Mendelssohn. The program also will include an as yet untitled piece by James Lee III that the orchestra has co-commissioned with the Orlando Philharmonic and the "Symphony No. 5" in E-flat major, op.82, by Jean Sibelius.

• Jan. 28-29: The orchestra's principal harpist, Alisa Coffey, will be the soloist in "Concert Piece for Harp and Orchestra" by Gabriel Pierne. Also on the program: "Night Ferry" by Anna Clyne and the "Symphony No. 4" in B-flat major, op.60, by Ludwig van Beethoven.

• Feb. 25-26: Pianist George Li will solo in the "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini," op.43, by Sergei Rachmaninoff. The program also will feature "Montgomery Variations" by Margaret Bonds and the "Symphony No. 1" ("Afro-American Symphony") by William Grant Still.

• May 6-7, 2023: Samantha Ege will be the soloist in the "Concerto for Piano and Strings" by Doreen Carwithen. The orchestra also will perform the "Prelude" to "Irmelin" by Frederick Delius and the "Symphonie Fantastique" by Hector Berlioz.

Pops Live!

The five-concert Acxiom Pops Live! Series kicks off Dec. 16-18 with the orchestra's annual "Home for the Holidays" performances.

The rest of the lineup (7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall) includes:

• Feb. 11-12: "Dancing and Romancing"

• March 11-12: "Jurassic Park: Film with Orchestra," with the orchestra performing the John Williams score while the film screens above and behind them.

• May 13-14, 2023: The return of Heather Headley, the original Nala in "The Lion King" and the original "Aida" on Broadway, who "tore up the stage," according to a Democrat-Gazette review, with the orchestra in October 2019.

The orchestra also will offer a special Oct. 22-23 "Halloween Spooktacular" pops concert.





Violinist Rachel Barton Pine and cellist Zuill Bailey (shown) return to solo with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra during the 2022-23 season. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





