Walmart set to build Pennsylvania warehouse

Walmart Inc. will build a nearly 2 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Pennsylvania that will create up to 600 full-time, permanent jobs.

The facility in the southern Pennsylvania town of Shippensburg is expected to open this spring, the company said in a news release. At 1.8 million square feet, it's one of the largest warehouse facilities that Walmart has built.

As the first fulfillment center in the state, it will support Walmart's rapidly growing supply chain network and e-commerce business.

In its recent fourth-quarter earnings report for fiscal 2022, Walmart said its U.S. e-commerce business has grown 70% in the past two years.

The new warehouse "will be instrumental in providing our customers with every-day low priced items," said Steve Miller, senior vice president of supply chain operations for Walmart's U.S. division.

While the company's distribution centers receive, store and distribute products to Walmart stores, fulfillment centers hold millions of items that can be picked, packed and shipped directly to customers.