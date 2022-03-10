Weather forces DH for Arkansas today





FAYETTEVILLE -- A change in the weather and the schedule has forced a change in pitching plans for the No. 7 Arkansas baseball team as it prepares to face Illinois-Chicago in a four-game set at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The University of Arkansas (7-3) and the Flames (4-5) have agreed to play a doubleheader today, starting at noon, before the forecast for Friday projects snow into the picture. The teams are still set to play single games Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in their original times.

Right-hander Connor Noland (1-1, 3.31 ERA) is slated to start today's early game, while freshman righty Austin Ledbetter (0-0, 0.00 in 2 2/3 innings) will make his first start in the second game.

Illinois-Chicago has indicated it will start left-hander Nate Peterson (1-1, 2.66), a 5-10, 180-pounder, in the opener. Peterson has pitched at least 6 2/3 innings in each of his three starts, including a 4-2 win at Cal on Feb. 25.

"We think they're throwing their left-hander first and that's what they've told us," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We want [Noland] to match up with him for sure."

Arkansas freshman left-hander Hagen Smith (2-1, 2.93) who threw 97 pitches over 7 innings in a 4-2 win against Southeastern Louisiana last weekend, would have been moved up two days if he had been slotted for either game of the doubleheader.

"We just didn't want to bring back Smith on that short of rest," Van Horn said. "So we're just going to hopefully get to play Saturday and he gets to throw on his regular day."

Sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins (2-0, 2.60) threw career highs of 96 pitches over 6 1/3 innings while winning the second game of last Saturday's doubleheader against Southeastern Louisiana. He's slated to pitch in the Sunday game this weekend with an extra day of rest.

Ledbetter threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts in his debut on Friday against Southeastern Louisiana.

"We like that he's got three or four pitches he can throw for strikes," Van Horn said. "We don't really expect him to throw 80 pitches, 90 pitches. It'd be nice to see him give us three-plus [innings]. If he gave us three, that'd be great. Then we'll go from there."

The weather and playing conditions have been tough on the Razorbacks through 10 games, with the wind blowing in almost exclusively. Freezing rain forced the Hogs into a Sunday doubleheader against Stanford and Louisiana-Lafayette, which the Razorbacks split, at the Round Rock (Texas) Classic two weeks ago. Then projected storms last Sunday forced Arkansas and Southeastern Louisiana to play a twin-bill Saturday.

"It definitely means something if you've played some [doubleheaders] in the past," Van Horn said. "You really know the grind of the day and how important it is to win that first ballgame just to kind of get that feel-good feeling."

Van Horn said the Razorbacks would assemble at 8 a.m. or earlier for a team meal today and likely leave the stadium somewhere between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The dangling carrot for a doubleheader day is the same scenario could present itself at a critical time later in the season.

"I always tell them you might have to do this in conference play and they all count the same and they're super important," Van Horn said. "You might have to play a doubleheader and win it at the end of the season to keep your hopes alive to get to the College World Series.

"It is what it is. It's our third time. At least we get to play baseball. There's a lot of teams with the weather that's coming in that won't get to play or they've had to change their sites."

Illinois-Chicago lost a season-opening series at New Mexico State, won a series at Cal that included a split doubleheader, then lost 2 of 3 in games against Ohio and Evansville in Indiana last weekend. The Flames have also played doubleheaders each of the past two weekends.

While the Flames have not been a big run-producing team -- 3.8 runs per game -- their pitching has been solid with a team ERA of 4.38.

"You look at the numbers, I mean they've pitched well," Van Horn said. "Offensively, it's been OK. Hard to kind of get reports on them. We've seen some video, but you never know until you step out on the field.

"We've heard a lot of good things about their Game 1 starter, but they haven't faced a lot of left-handed pitching."

Outfielder Bryan Rosario (.324, 2 HRs, 5 RBI) is the only Flames regular hitting better than .300, and outfielder Rayth Petersen (.273) is tied with him for the team RBI lead.

Junior Tyler Ingram (0-3, 4.73), a 6-1 right-hander, 6-0 left-hander Sam Menegat (0-0, 1.80), and 6-2 right-hander Cristian Lopez (1-0, 2.35) have all started weekend games, and Lopez has a save to his credit.

Arkansas has four regulars hitting better than .300 in catcher Michael Turner (.344, 2 HRs, 10 RBI), third baseman Cayden Wallace (.342, 5 RBI), second baseman Robert Moore (.316, 1, 8) and designated hitter Chris Lanzilli (.303, 5 RBI). The Razorbacks raised their team batting average 41 percentage points after going 27 for 95 (.282) against the Lions last weekend.

More News

College baseball

Illinois-Chicago at No. 7 Arkansas (DH)

WHEN Noon today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Illinois-Chicago 4-5; Arkansas 7-3

STARTING PITCHERS Illinois-Chicago LHP Nate Peterson (1-1, 2.66 ERA); Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (1-1, 3.31)

COACHES Sean McDermott (4-5 in first season at Illinois-Chicago); Dave Van Horn (757-405 in 20th season at Arkansas, 1,078-564 in 28th season overall)

SERIES RECORD Arkansas leads 7-1

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

STREAMING ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS Arkansas ranks 182nd in Division I in team batting average (.254), 26th in team earned-run average (2.83), 14th in team fielding percentage (.987) and 163rd in scoring (5.5 runs per game). The Flames are 256th in batting average (.221), 103rd in team ERA (4.38), 62nd in fielding percentage (.975) and 259 in scoring (3.8 rpg). … The Flames play their home games at Curtis Granderson Stadium in downtown Chicago, named after the team’s most prominent alumnus, the long-time major leaguer who played outfield at Illinois-Chicago in 2000-02. … First-year Illinois-Chicago Coach Sean McDermott worked alongside then-coach Mike Dee as the program had nine consecutive 30-plus win seasons and seven years of 35-plus wins. He had been serving as associate head coach since 2013.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Illinois-Chicago (DH), noon

FRIDAY Off

SATURDAY Illinois-Chicago, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Illinois-Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Grambling State, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Grambling State, 4 p.m.





Arkansas starter Connor Noland reacts Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, to being called for a balk scoring an Illinois State run during the second inning of the Razorbacks? 3-2 loss to Illinois State at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





