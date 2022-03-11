Class 1A boys

BRADLEY vs. COUNTY LINE

Time 1:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

BRADLEY

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

FColbie West6-6Sr.

FJamarion Harris6-2Sr.

FJaylan Taylor6-4Sr.

GDeonte Woods6-1Sr.

GJaquan Harris5-11Sr.

COACH Benny Harris

CONFERENCE 1A-8

RECORD 35-5

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Kirby 86-33 (regional first round), def. Emerson 52-45 (regional semifinal), def. Mineral Springs 71-35 (regional final), def. Nemo Vista 71-64 (state first round), def. The New School 62-31 (state second round), def. Calico Rock 49-48 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Colbie West

KEYS TO VICTORY A heavy dose of Colbie West. The senior is a matchup nightmare for anyone because he can put it on the floor, bang inside or step out and shoot it from beyond the three-point line. He's a double-double machine, too. When he's piling up points and rebounds at a high pace, Bradley is tough to knock off.

PROBABLE STARTERS

COUNTY LINE

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GAundrae Milum6-2Jr.

GKelby Rudd5-10Jr.

GDrake Price5-10Jr.

GCaleb Soller6-0Sr.

FCooper Watson6-6So.

COACH Joe Brunson

CONFERENCE 1A-1 WEST

RECORD 39-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Omaha 58-31 (regional first round), def. Ozark Catholic 68-28 (regional semifinal), def. The New School 61-47 (regional final), def. Izard County 52-43 (state first round), def. Clarendon 64-38 (state second round), def. Guy-Perkins 54-35 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Aundrae Milum

KEYS TO VICTORY County Line has been consistently consistent all season on both ends of the floor. No need to deviate from doing that now. The Indians didn't allow a team to score more than 47 points in regionals or the state tournament and offensively, they scored no less than 52. Keep that up against Bradley, and County Line will be right there late.

NOTEWORTHY Bradley was ranked No. 3 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette preseason Super Six in November and County Line was ranked No. 6. ... County Line is looking for its first state championship since 1971 . ... Bradley has lost to only two teams from Arkansas, Dierks and Nevada. ... The last time the Bears won a state title was in 1994. ... County Line was one of only two teams to hand Class 2A finalist Lavaca a loss. ... The Bears have won nine games in a row, while the Indians have reeled off 11 consecutive wins.