Class 1A girls

NORFORK vs. MAMMOTH SPRING

Time Noon

PROBABLE STARTERS

NORFORK

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GKeely Blanchard5-10So.

GLiza Shaddy5-10So.

GKiley Alman5-9Jr.

GKiley Manes5-9Jr.

FJordan Rasmussen6-1Jr.

COACH Will Stewart

CONFERENCE 1A-2

RECORD 32-7

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Marked Tree 61-42 (regional first round), def. Rural Special 46-31 (regional semifinal), lost to Mammoth Spring 60-56 (regional final), def. Jasper 67-43 (state first round), def. Mount Vernon-Enola 63-33 (state second round), def. Kirby 44-29 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Liza Shaddy

KEYS TO VICTORY This team is young, but they don't play like it. They play with confidence regardless. That's what they'll have to do in this rematch. Liza Shaddy, Keely Blanchard and Kiley Alman form possibly the best trio in Class 1A, and they're going to have to come up big in this one. If they're rolling, everyone else follow, too.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MAMMOTH SPRING

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GBrynn Washam5-9So.

GTay Davis5-8So.

FSara Crowe6-2Jr.

FMegyn Upton5-10Sr.

FAdrianna Corbett5-9So.

COACH Scott Small

CONFERENCE 1A-3

RECORD 33-7

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Viola 45-14 (regional first round), def. West Side Greers Ferry 66-36 (regional semifinal), def. Norfork 60-56 (regional final), def. County Line 68-24 (state first round), def. Wonderview 60-37 (state second round), def. Kingston 53-30 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Sara Crowe

KEYS TO VICTORY The Lady Bears are just as talented as Norfork, and they have the added benefit of beating the Lady Panthers last week. That could help them again. Mammoth Spring has several that can score, not to mention others on the bench. A quick start will let the Lady Panthers know they'll be in for another tough one.

NOTEWORTHY Norfork was ranked No. 1 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette preseason Super Six in November and Mammoth Spring was ranked No. 3. ... This is the first state final appearance for Mammoth Spring while Norfork is making its second in a row. ... Alman had a team-high 14 points for the Lady Panthers in last year's title game against Rural Special. ... Neither team has won a championship before. ... Mammoth Spring hasn't lost to a team from its class all season. ... The only Class 1A team Norfork has been beaten by is Mammoth Spring.