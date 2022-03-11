2 die in Pope County house fire

Two people were killed in a residential fire Tuesday night in Pope County, according to deputies.

Deputies were notified at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday of a structure fire in the 400 block of Diamond Place near Lamar, according to a Facebook post from the Pope County sheriff's office.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered a "fully involved structure" and were notified by family members on scene that two people were possibly inside the residence, deputies said.

After the Fire Department extinguished the blaze, deputies discovered two people dead inside the home, according to the post.

The victims were a 66-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, according to the Pope County Coroner Danny White. Their names were being withheld pending notification of the family, White said.

Authorities responded to the scene to investigate the origin of the fire and notify family members, deputies said.