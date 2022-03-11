Class 2A boys

LAVACA VS. MAGNET COVE

Time 7:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

LAVACA

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GLuke Watson5-10Sr.

GAvery Walker5-8Sr.

GDrake Grantham6-2Sr.

GKolby Glidewell5-11Sr.

GJetson Wagner5-10Jr.

COACH Reed Renner

CONFERENCE 2A-4

RECORD 34-2

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Alpena 72-35 (regional first round), def. Cotter 54-37 (regional semifinal), lost to Eureka Springs 64-55 (regional final), def. Earle 66-33 (state first round), def. Dierks 45-31 (state second round), def. Acorn 53-41 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Jetson Wagner

KEYS TO VICTORY Before the season began, Lavaca Coach Reed Renner pointed to senior leadership as his team's biggest asset. Those seniors have been huge for the Golden Arrows, who are looking for their first state championship. The rest of Renner's bunch may have to jump on that group's backs one last time to finish the job.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MAGNET COVE

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GJacob Clausen6-1Jr.

GOwen Tillery6-3Sr.

GEvin Ashcraft6-3Sr.

FKadin Baker6-7Jr.

FBo Batchelor6-2Fr.

COACH Matt Williamson

CONFERENCE 2A-7

RECORD 28-8

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Fordyce 69-63 (regional first round), lost to Junction City 61-60 (regional semifinal), def. Cutter-Morning Star 67-58 (regional third place), def. Maumelle Charter 70-68 (state first round), def. Eureka Springs 58-50 (state second round), def. Marianna 54-53 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Owen Tillery

KEYS TO VICTORY A never-say-die attitude has propelled Magnet Cove throughout the postseason. The Panthers held off Fordyce by six points to get into the state tournament, beat Maumelle Charter in the first round by two and held off last year's champ Marianna by one point in the semifinal. The fact that Magnet Cove knows how to win the close ones will do them a world of good if this one is close. Resiliency is one of their strongest suits.

NOTEWORTHY Lavaca was ranked No. 3 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette preseason Super Six in November and Magnet Cove was ranked No. 4. ... This a rematch of a first-round battle last season. Lavaca won that matchup 40-30. ... Magnet Cove Coach Matt Williamson hit a game-winning three-pointer to lead Poyen to a Class 2A state title 20 years ago. ... The Golden Arrows put together a 28-game winning streak before it lost to Eureka Springs in a regional final on March 1.