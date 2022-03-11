Class 2A girls

MELBOURNE VS. BIGELOW

Time 6 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MELBOURNE

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GKaitlyn McCarn5-5So.

GKenley McCarn5-10Sr.

GHallie Skidmore5-5Jr.

FLanie Cornelius5-9Sr.

FKaylee Love5-11Jr.

COACH Eric Teague

CONFERENCE 2A-2

RECORD 33-0

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Conway Christian 66-47 (regional first round), def. Salem 53-38 (regional semifinal), def. Bigelow 44-21 (regional final), def. Gurdon 72-18 (state first round), def. Rector 63-30 (state second round), def. Quitman 52-21 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Kaitlyn McCarn

KEYS TO VICTORY Defense and heavy dose of Kenley McCarn's all-around game have been the recipes for success for Melbourne. She doesn't have to score to have an impact on the game, which may be her best attribute. The Lady Bearkatz will bring energy defensively, but if McCarn is doing what she generally does, it'll be tough for Bigelow to keep Melbourne from capturing that fourth title in a row.

PROBABLE STARTERS

BIGELOW

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GEmma Wilson5-5Sr.

GMyra Willingham5-6Jr.

FAubrey Evans5-11Jr.

FAllison Weaver5-10Sr.

FJenna Starks6-1Sr.

COACH Luke Cornett

CONFERENCE 2A-5

RECORD 23-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Tuckerman 58-41 (regional first round), def. Quitman 57-41 (regional semifinal), lost to Melbourne 44-21 (regional final), def. Parkers Chapel 60-27 (state first round), def. England 52-31 (state second round), def. Salem 60-49 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Jenna Starks

KEYS TO VICTORY Bigelow, like Melbourne, has been stingy defensively and has forced teams to play the way it wants to play for most of the season. The Lady Panthers actually held Melbourne to 44 points when they met last week, which is a win itself. They'll have their moments on that end of the floor again in the rematch, but how consistently those moments occur will be pivotal. The closer the game, the more confident Bigelow will become.

NOTEWORTHY Melbourne was ranked No. 1 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette preseason Super Six in November and Bigelow was ranked No. 6. ... A win today would not only be a fourth title in a row for the Lady Bearkatz, but it'd also be their fifth overall. Melbourne won its first in 1973. ... Bigelow dropped its final game of the regular season before getting a big 58-41 win over then-Class 2A No. 6 ranked Tuckerman to earn a state tournament berth.