3 GOP U.S. lawmakers from Wisconsin face suit

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin liberals on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and two other GOP members of Congress are insurrectionists in violation of the U.S. Constitution for their words and actions in support of Donald Trump leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The lawsuit, alleging a violation of the "Disqualification Clause" of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, says Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald conspired to undermine President Joe Biden's victory and sow public distrust.

That clause was enacted after the Civil War to prevent congressmen who had fought on the Confederate side from returning to Congress. It prohibits anyone from holding federal office who has taken an oath to protect the Constitution but has also "engaged in insurrection" against the United States or "given aid or comfort" to its enemies.

The lawsuit doesn't seek a specific remedy, but in a statement, the plaintiffs said the men "are no longer qualified" to seek reelection.

Biden beat Trump by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin, an outcome that has withstood multiple lawsuits, recounts and reviews. Republicans who control the state Legislature have rejected calls from Trump and his backers to decertify Biden's win, a move that nonpartisan attorneys have said would be illegal.

Johnson, Tiffany and Fitzgerald did not immediately return messages sent to their spokespeople seeking reaction to the lawsuit.

Tiffany and Fitzgerald were among 121 House Republicans who voted to object to counting Biden's presidential electors from Arizona on Jan. 6, 2021. Tiffany and Fitzgerald also were among 138 Republicans who voted to object to Biden's Pennsylvania electors.

Johnson was one of eight U.S. senators who signed an objection to counting Arizona's electors, but he ultimately voted to accept them after the riot on the Capitol.

The lawsuit accuses the three of being part of a conspiracy theory and "spreading their malicious falsehoods about a 'rigged election' through regular and social media and at public appearances."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022. Wisconsin liberals on Thursday, March 10, 2022, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Republican Sen. Johnson, U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald are insurrectionists in violation of the U.S. Constitution for their words and actions in support of Donald Trump leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.


