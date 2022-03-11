$8.5M price tag expected for Little Rock Tech Park’s second phase

The latest version of the second phase of the Little Rock Technology Park will cost at least $8.5 million, a figure that is expected to rise because of inflation and take as many as two years to design and build because of supply chain issues.

Architect David Sargent provided the park board the estimate and a rough outline of what it would take to revamp the six-story building at Capitol Avenue and Main Street into space that could be used to recruit and house tech-focused entrepreneurs, start-up companies and other innovative enterprises.

The building is now occupied by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education, which is expected to vacate the space this summer. It is next door to the existing Little Rock Tech Park, which stays full.

"The building is really in pretty good shape," said Sargent, chief executive officer and a principal at WER Architects/Planners of Little Rock.

He said the masonry's good, it has a new roof and the bathrooms, stairs and elevators have been updated.

The first floor contains a conference room that Sargent estimates is four times the size of the park's existing conference room. Other parts of the first floor could be used to house park offices.

The second floor has a smaller amount of space than the upper floors because the conference room is two stories tall. What space there is could be used for conference space for smaller meetings and open space.

The sixth floor and possibly the fifth floor could be reserved for laboratory space, features unavailable in the existing park buildings, Sargent said.

Labs have a completely different need for fresh-air intake," he said. "The further down you get in the building, the harder it is to do that."

Board member Kevin Sexton, who is associate chief medical informatics officer for innovation, research and entrepreneurship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, welcomed the laboratory space, saying it would be a "nice addition for Central Arkansas."

However, Sexton said he believed that demand for laboratories would require reserving no more than one floor for the "foreseeable future."

Floors three through five are identical and could be configured in open office space, Sargent said.

He also envisioned making changes to the ground-floor exterior "to make it feel like a part of this building," he said.

A Bankers who helped finance the park's first phase, completed in 2017, listened to Sargent's pitch and liked what they heard.

The tech park's first phase included the renovation of two historic buildings in the 400 block of Main Street.

The bankers were on hand to present documents that showed the debt for the first phase had been retired. The debt was formally paid off Jan. 12. The original loan amount was $9.6 million and was due Jan. 31. The park paid off a $5.4 million loan in 2019.

"The only thing that would make us happier is to get the financing together for Phase 2 of the Tech Park and beyond," said Jeff Hildebrand, chief lending officer for Centennial Bank, which led the consortium.

Sargent said detailed design work could take six months with construction, typically about 12 months, taking as long as 18 months because of the difficulties in ordering building material,

The board took no action after hearing the presentation at its monthly meeting Wednesday.

The board has been discussing expansion since 2019. It nixed a $26 million proposal to build a five-story addition as too costly.

The tech park is sponsored by the city, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.