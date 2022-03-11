A few notes on Wilder’s classic ‘The Apartment’

I'm wrapping up my Lifequest movie class today with a treat for those who've stuck it out.

I don't want to belabor the problems inherent in conducting a movie class over Zoom -- the blipping Wi-Fi, the occasional freeze-up -- but it's more the weird dynamic of speaking to folks through the filter of the internet that bothers me.

I hope this is the last virtual class I lead. You have to be in the room to read the room, and I get really self-conscious speaking into a muted void. I like seminar-style sessions, where everyone feels free to contribute without the ritualistic hand-raising (a must on Zoom) because it's not my style to lecture.

But we watched some movies: "A Face in the Crowd," "The Grand Illusion," "Hud," the Nicolas Cage stunner from last year "Pig" and, last week, "Hiroshima, Mon Amour," which is perhaps the first really modern film. We talked about method acting and the French New Wave and Jean Renoir's touching if misplaced faith in the common decency of mankind. So this week I'm rewarding the group with a screening of a pure movie movie, Billy Wilder's "The Apartment" from 1960.

"I don't do cinema, I make movies," Wilder once disingenuously told fellow director Cameron Crowe, giving comfort to those who draw lines between art and craft. But if Wilder wasn't an artist, then no movie director can be. You can make the case that he created more classic Hollywood films than any other director, working basically in two commercial modes -- broad comedies and dark melodramas.

Like a lot of the best Americans, he wasn't born here.

BORN SAMUEL WILDER

He was born Samuel Wilder in 1906 in the village of Sucha, in the Austro-Hungarian Empire that is now part of Poland. His grandmother called him "Billie" because she had a thing for Buffalo Bill Cody. His father owned a hotel and wanted his son to become a lawyer, but Wilder soon abandoned those plans to work as a newspaper reporter, first in Vienna, later in Berlin.

Some say he was also a gigolo; he supplemented his income by charging for his companionship, though he said it never went beyond the dance floor. He was, by his own admission, "a very lazy newspaper man."

He told Crowe he was, at the time, "in love with three or four girls," so he wouldn't show up for work.

"I was fired, I was rehired, I was hired by another paper," he said. "But then I went in the direction of writing for the movies ... Those were very tough days, because there was many a night when I slept in the waiting room of a railway station."

In 1929, he found employment as a screenwriter on the semi-documentary drama "Menschen am Sonntag" (People on Sunday), a project that turned out to be a nursery for future Hollywood directors. Among Wilder's collaborators were Fred Zinnemann, Robert Siodmak and Edgar G. Ulmer. He took off for Paris at the first sign of Nazism and soon landed in Hollywood, sharing a tiny apartment with Peter Lorre.

Most of the family he left behind died in the camps.

WORKING IN AMERICA

In 1930s Hollywood, the great age of social comedy, he wrote scripts for Mitchell Leisen, Howard Hawks and his idol Ernst Lubitsch. In 1942, tired of seeing his scripts worked over by other hands, he turned writer-director ("The Major and the Minor") and over the next 40 years directed 25 movies, of which at least half a dozen must rank on anybody's list of all-time greats.

At first his English wasn't so good, so he wrote most of his scripts with collaborators -- Charles Brackett was his regular partner, later Izzy Diamond. He also worked with Raymond Chandler and Ernest Lehman, and made a handful of genuinely great movies -- "Double Indemnity" (1944), "The Lost Weekend" (1945), "Sunset Boulevard"(1950), "Stalag 17" (1953), "Sabrina" (1954), "Some Like It Hot" (1959) and "The Apartment," which I consider his crowning achievement.

He was a master of subtlety and compression who could supply more information about a character in a 15-second bit of business than most directors can in two hours and whatever odd minutes. Jack Lemmon straining pasta through a tennis racket in "The Apartment" tells you everything you need to know about the haplessness (and resourcefulness) of the character.

While the term "Wilderesque" has come to stand for a kind of wised-up, quick bantering style replete with double and triple entendres underpinned by cynicism and a sometimes chilling misanthropy, Wilder was quite versatile, moving from style to style, modulating his tone and pacing to fit the project.

MEETING HALFWAY

What all Wilder projects had in common -- even relative failures like the frantic "One, Two, Three" (1961) and the overrated "Irma la Douce" (1963) -- was an uncommon faith in the taste and intelligence of the audience. He never felt the need to over-explain, to hammer his points home.

Notice, for example, how Wilder's camera lingers on the silent face of Barbara Stanwyck as her husband is being murdered in "Double Indemnity." In "The Apartment," Lemmon learns the woman (Shirley MacLaine) he has fallen for is having an affair with his boss (Fred MacMurray) by discovering her broken compact -- he looks into its mirror and the camera captures his fissured, anguished face.

A few years ago, I had a chance encounter with Wilder's "The Seven Year Itch," a movie he never liked that much. I approached it in the patronizing way we people of today watch an "old movie," seeing it divorced from its original context and anticipating enjoying it on a camp level. When it came out, the audience didn't receive it as a potential classic, a prestigious piece of cinema, but as a way to spend a Friday night.

It was an adult comedy designed as a vehicle for a movie star, the 1955 equivalent to a film like -- well, they don't really make comedies for adults anymore. Maybe it was targeted at the same demographic as a movie like last year's "Free Guy."

Yet Wilder's movie contains jokes that depend on the audience having some knowledge of classical music -- they must understand, for instance, why a 22-year-old ingenue might be "frightened" by Stravinsky.

It also takes for granted that the audience will not only grasp allusions to other popular movies but will understand a relatively delicate send-up of Freud's essays.

Wilder expected his audience to identify with Tom Ewell's character; an ordinary man (so the film explicitly instructs us) with walls full of books, a piano in his parlor and a kind of casual erudition that is made manifest in his almost continuous patter.

COMPARED TO TODAY

In its humble way, "The Seven Year Itch" is more articulate than almost anything we consume today. I don't mean to suggest that we ought to stop watching new Hollywood movies or reading Lee Child, only to relate a moment of scary clarity. We are likely to look back in smiling condescension at the relics of the past; we are amused by their quaintness, shocked by their political wrongheadedness, and charmed by their uncomplicated vision of life.

But we have lost some of our ability to communicate; our sphere of understanding has been compressed. Each of us knows more and more about less and less, to the point where there is no legitimate community of thought. We can barely talk to each other, and when we do, it is in grunts and moans. Billy Wilder was not just of another time; he was of another world, one that was in some ways finer and more nuanced than ours.

And if what he made wasn't representative of the best of a kind of American cinema, then we ought to give up all pretense and admit noise and spectacle is all we can ask of the movies. Trust the work, not the worker's quips -- you can make the case that Wilder created more classic Hollywood films than any other director.

