American way

As a longtime educator, I believe that critical race theory (CRT) damages education. Yet forbidding teaching of CRT could do more harm than good. Instead of legal prohibitions, let's fight bad ideas with better ideas.

Contradicting certain claims, CRT is just one of many ways to study racism; thus, rejecting CRT approaches does not mean ignoring racism.

The mainly liberal "Chicago School" of sociology has studied racism since the 1890s, a century pre-CRT, producing noted scholars like E. Franklin Frazier. Since the mid-20th century, decades before CRT, centrist psychological and cultural researchers like Gordon Allport and Daniel Patrick Moynihan studied racism. So did libertarian economists like Thomas Sowell. So did literally thousands of other scholars.

In short, educators can teach about racism without CRT, so what is good about CRT--studying racism--is not new. More important, what is new about CRT--rejecting scientific methods, disparaging Black success, and banning critics--is not good.

As a professor, I often see CRT in action. Recently, the editor of a prominent scholarly journal evaluated a manuscript submitted by my co-authors and me which reported evidence of discriminatory practices. He liked our empirical findings--leftist editors always like it when you find racism--but insisted we rewrite the piece to fit with CRT.

In my view, the key article he required us to cite was itself racist since it portrayed quantification and objectivity as inherently "white," a common CRT view. My Black collaborators rightly despise the idea that real Black people don't do science. Isn't that the sort of racist nonsense once spread by the KKK?

The very next week I attended a forum by a national professional association where four professors denounced efforts to ban CRT in public schools. When someone suggested using First Amendment protections, the speakers replied that CRT opposes free-speech rights since such rights might protect racists, with racists defined as anyone criticizing CRT.

Around the same time at a public presentation, I questioned the accuracy of a quantitative statement by a CRT-oriented professor from another university. He responded by calling me racist for being a white guy questioning a finding by a minority.

As a tenured professor at a public university, I can survive such insults--many others cannot. As my former collaborator John McWhorter details in "Woke Racism," scores of educators have lost their jobs after CRT-inspired Twitter mobs denounced them as racist. Those mob actions endanger education because science requires questioning, and any serious question will offend someone. CRT backers and others who purge dissenters could transform education into a postmodern Spanish Inquisition.

Despite all this, I have serious doubts about CRT "bans," even in public schools where the state is supposed to regulate curricula. CRT defies easy definitions, so prohibitions could become overly broad, restricting the best ideas as well as the worst and making teachers afraid to teach any ideas at all.

Second, banning bad ideas only increases their appeal. As my friend sociologist George Yancey suggests, Americans always want to fight "The Man," the one with the power to ban.

Most importantly, we have far better ways to beat questionable ideas like CRT and the related 1619 Project. You can't beat misinformation with no information. Instead, policymakers should mandate accurate social studies curricula in public schools, to inoculate students against tweets masquerading as facts. My favorite is the nonpartisan curriculum developed by E.D. Hirsch's nonprofit Core Knowledge Foundation, but other good options exist. As a public service, I'm helping revise one now.

Sound social studies curricula teach the First Amendment, a vital part of the constitutional system that separates America from Russia, China, and Venezuela. We should therefore require Arkansas students to read Jon Zimmerman's short, readable "Free Speech and Why You Should Give a Damn."

Finally, consider why free speech matters. In a complicated world, good people often have bad ideas, and even wrong beliefs might not be wholly wrong; thus, reasoned debate is the best way to separate fact from fiction. Accordingly, I'm planning a CRT forum at a national conference, having secured commitments from two of CRT's original architects, two critics, and three intellectuals in the middle. I plan to keep it civil.

Beat bad ideas with better ideas. That's the American way.

Robert Maranto is the 21st Century Chair in Leadership in the Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas, and a former school board member. These opinions are his alone.