Arkansas House will adjourn fiscal session Tuesday

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, and Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, issued a proclamation Thursday directing the adjournment of the fiscal session at noon Tuesday.

The House and Senate recessed Tuesday after completing action on appropriations and bills in the fiscal session that started Feb. 14.

The House-approved House Resolution 1027 and Senate-approved Senate Resolution 21 extended the fiscal session until noon March 30 and provided for a recess of the fiscal session prior to March 30 at a time agreed upon by the House and the Senate, according to the proclamation.

The resolutions also authorized the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore by joint proclamation to reconvene the General Assembly at any time before noon March 30 to consider vetoes or correct errors and oversights, or adjourn the fiscal session at any time before noon March 30 if they determine it is not necessary to reconvene.

The Senate will not come back for the end of the fiscal session, Hickey said Thursday.

The House Caucus will convene at 12:15 p.m Tuesday to elect a House speaker-designate for the 94th General Assembly, according to House officials.

In May of 2021, House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, said he would seek a third full term in the leadership post. House Republican leader Austin McCollum of Bentonville confirmed Wednesday that he is challenging Shepherd for the House speaker-designate post.

The House includes 78 Republicans and 22 Democrats. The House speaker will be formally elected on the first day of the regular session in January of 2023.

Shepherd has been speaker since June of 2018. If chosen as House speaker for the 94th General Assembly from 2023-2025, he would be the first to serve three terms in the post, according to House officials. He is the sixth speaker to serve two terms.

Shepherd has served in the House since 2011. McCollum has served in the House since 2017.