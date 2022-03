Little Rock, 1922: Mr. Van Knox of Pine Bluff got this card seeking to lure him into Little Rock’s Pfeifer’s department store for the annual July sale of “Manhattan and Other High Grade Brands” of men’s shirts. Mr. Knox was invited to charge his purchases. The store opened early, 7 a.m. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

