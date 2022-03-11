Arkansas Supreme Court sides with governor on early end to federal pandemic unemployment benefits

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday lifted an order by a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge granting a preliminary injunction that prevented the state from stopping five Arkansans from receiving unemployment benefits through federal pandemic-specific unemployment programs.

The court reversed and remanded the order, stating the grounds the lower court relied on to issue the preliminary injunction had become moot because of a change in law last year.

Court documents state the case spawned from Gov. Asa Hutchinson's decision to end the state's participation in three federal pandemic-specific unemployment programs. Hutchinson said the federal payments interfered with employers' ability to find workers.

The governor announced in May that he would end the state's participation in the federal programs after June 26, 2021.

Hutchinson's decision -- which was similar to decisions made by other Republican governors -- ended the state's participation in the federal program with 10 weeks of benefits still available. Federal pandemic-assistance supplements were scheduled to end Sept. 6.

About a month after the state's participation in the programs ended, five Arkansas residents filed suit against the state, saying Arkansas officials lacked the authority to end participation before the federal deadline. All five residents had received pandemic-unemployment benefits prior to the state's termination of the program.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert T. Wright Jr. on June 28 ordered the state to try to resume participation in the federal unemployment aid program.

Wright's temporary injunction affected some 69,000 Arkansans who had received weekly $300 federal supplements to their regular state unemployment compensation benefits.

The ruling was appealed to the state Supreme Court, but while on appeal legislators approved bills during a special session in August that backed Hutchinson's decision to end the state's participation in the supplemental federal unemployment benefit program.

The state Supreme Court said Thursday the changes approved by lawmakers rendered the preliminary injunction moot, and returned it to the Pulaski County Circuit Court.