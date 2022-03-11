The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF March 10, 2022

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-21-368. John Irving Rawls v. Michelle Gray, Warden, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-21-434. Tracy Johnson, Gina Rambo, James R. "Rick" Bright, Greg Moon, and Karen Pryor v. Carol Wright, Individually and in Her Official Capacity as Past Chairman and Current and Past Member of the Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotion Commission; Jeff Carter, Individually and in His Official Capacity as a Member and Current Chairman of the Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotion Commission; James DeVito, Individually and in His Official Capacity as a Member of the Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotion Commission; Melissa Green, Individually and in Her Official Capacity as a Member of the Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotion Commission; Harry Meyer, Individually and in His Official Capacity as a Member of the Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotion Commission; Patrick Burnett, Individually and Ostensibly in His Official Capacity as an Apparent Member of the Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotion Commission; the Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotion Commission; the City of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Robert D. "Butch" Berry, Individually and as Mayor of the City of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Kim Stryker, Individually and in Her Official Capacity as Chief Administrative Assistant to Mayor Butch Berry; State Auto Mutual Insurance Company; and Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company, from Carroll County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Wood, J., concurs.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-21-365. Asa Hutchinson, in His Official Capacity as Governor of Arkansas; and Dr. Charisse Childers, in Her Official Capacity as Director, Arkansas Division of Workforce Services v. Logan Armstrong; Emily Ball; Ronald Bates; Cynthia Eyiuche; and Kurt Johnsen, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Reversed and remanded with instructions. Wood, J., concurs. Womack, J., dissents.