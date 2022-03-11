Arkansas vs. Texas A&M at SEC Tournament: How to watch and listen, team comparisons

WHEN Saturday, Noon Central

WHERE Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas 25-7; Texas A&M 22-11

STREAK Arkansas won 1; Texas A&M won 6

COACHES Arkansas: Eric Musselman — 70-26 in third season at Arkansas and 180-60 in seventh season overall in Division I; Texas A&M: Buzz Williams — 46-35 in third season at Texas A&M and 298-190 in 15th season overall.

SERIES Arkansas leads 105-58

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 76-73 in overtime on Jan. 22 in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App, the Varsity Network app and the TuneIn app.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by ESPN and can be accessed via WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analyst) and Marty Smith (reporter)

NOTABLE The winner of Saturday's game will advance to the championship game of the SEC Tournament. The loser will be eliminated....Arkansas and Texas A&M will meet at the SEC Tournament for the first time. The Razorbacks and Aggies played six times at the Southwest Conference Tournament between 1980 and 1991, including twice in the semifinals and once in the championship game. The Razorbacks held a 4-2 edge in games played at the conference tournament....The teams split a pair of regular-season games. The Aggies won 86-81 in College Station, Texas, on Jan. 8, and the Razorbacks won 76-73 in overtime two weeks later....Texas A&M advanced to the semifinals with a 67-62 upset victory over SEC regular-season champion Auburn on Friday. The Aggies defeated Florida 83-80 on Thursday when Hassan Diarra made a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining in overtime....Arkansas defeated LSU 79-67 in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday. Au'Diese Toney led the Razorbacks with 22 points and 10 rebounds in his first game back from an ankle injury that caused him to miss Arkansas' regular-season finale at Tennessee....The Razorbacks are looking to advance to the SEC Tournament Championship Game for the eighth time overall and for the first time since 2017. Arkansas won the tournament once, in 2000....Texas A&M has advanced to the SEC Tournament Championship Game once, in 2016 when the Aggies lost to Kentucky....Arkansas won six Southwest Conference Tournament championships. Texas A&M won two SWC Tournament championships.

TEXAS A&M PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G Quenton Jackson, 6-5, Gr.; 14.6; 3.4

G Tyrece Radford, 6-2, Jr.; 10.8; 5.8

G Manny Obaseki, 6-4, Fr.; 2.9; 1.6

G Wade Taylor, 6-0, Fr.; 8.2; 1.8

F Henry Coleman, 6-8, So.; 11.2; 6.3

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.; 18.9; 4.5

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr.; 11.6; 4.7

G Au'Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr., 10.7; 5.4

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.; 10.7; 9.6

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr.; 3.5; 2.5

TEAM COMPARISON

Texas A&M – Arkansas

73.2 Points for 77.3

67.0 Points against 68.2

+0.5 Rebound margin +4.2

+3.9 Turnover margin +2.5

44.4 FG pct. 44.0

33.5 3-pt pct. 31.0

69.2 FT pct. 75.1