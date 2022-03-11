Battery-check time, firefighters remind

The Pine Bluff fire department reminds residents to check the batteries in their alarms when they change their clocks to Daylight Saving Time.

The time to spring forward, Daylight Saving Time, begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. It is time to set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during these upcoming summer months.

"Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services would like to remind you it is a good time to change smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector batteries and check to make sure those devices are in working order," according to a news release.

"As a reminder, if you reside in the city limits of Pine Bluff and you do not have a working smoke detector, Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will provide one for you at no cost, by calling (870) 730-2048. A time will be set and members of the fire department will come to your residence and install a smoke detector in your home, also at this time a home survey is offered.

The fire department also offers an address program. They can provide reflective, adhesive, numbers for the outside of a house and will install them if the home doesn't have a visible address. This service can help insure a more certain response in case the resident needs emergency services.

Free blood pressure checks are also available by stopping by a local fire station. Details: (870) 730-2048.