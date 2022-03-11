Bentonville man accused of sexually abusing children

BENTONVILLE -- A circuit court judge set a $250,000 cash-only bond for a man accused of sexually abusing at least four children.

Judge Robin Green held a bond hearing Thursday for Matthew Lynn Russell.

Russell, 34, was arrested Wednesday in connection with three counts of rape; engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for visual or print medium; producing, directing, or promoting a sexual performance by a child; employing or consenting to the use of a child in a sexual performance; sexual assault; and four counts of sexually grooming a child. Prosecutors haven't filed any formal charges against Russell.

Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor, recommended the $250,000 cash-only bond at Thursday's hearing. He said there's a strong case against Russell involving four victims.

"He's facing five life sentences and 36 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections," McDonald said.

Russell could face additional charges related to material seized by Bentonville police, McDonald said.

Ben Catterlin, Russell's attorney, asked the judge to set bond at $100,000 cash or corporate surety.

The judge cited the seriousness of the charges and the multiple offenses for setting Russell's bond at $250,000.

Bentonville police started investigating Monday after receiving a report from a school counselor reporting allegations concerning Russell sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

An 18-year-old man reported Russell offered him illegal drugs and sexually abused him, according to the affidavit. He said Russell had raped him several times since 2011, according to the affidavit.

The man reported Russell also abused another person who's now older than 18, according to the affidavit. The older man reported Russell sexually abused him regularly, according to the affidavit.

The teen girl was interviewed and said Russell sexually abused her, according to the affidavit.

Police seized Russell's cellphone and found numerous images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material, according to the affidavit.

Russell's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. April 18.

Green ordered Russell not to have contact with his accusers or any minors.