Bigelow tries Melbourne again

There's an extremely tall mountain for Bigelow to climb today, and Lady Panthers Coach Luke Cornett knows its challenges.

His sentiments aren't isolated, though. Everyone that's tried to scale the pinnacle of Class 2A basketball has said the same thing.

"Oh man, Melbourne's just a beast," said Cornett, whose team will face the three-time defending champions in the finals at 6 p.m. inside Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. "Just great players everywhere, and they're well-coached. Year in and year out, it's a different team, but they've got that tradition there now where the expectation is so high.

"They feed off that energy from previous years. ... they're just tough no matter how you slice it."

Melbourne (33-0) has clearly been a cut above everyone in its class for the past four years.

The Lady Bearkatz have gone 129-7 since the start of the 2018-19 season -- which just happened to coincide with the beginning of their eyebrow-raising period of dominance. Melbourne waltzed to three consecutive titles and will be looking to notch a fourth at a place that's become a quasi-home away from home.

"The excitement level is pretty high," Melbourne Coach Eric Teague said. "The kids are definitely excited about going back to Hot Springs because in all honestly, we had a lot of doubters after losing five of our top six [players] from last year. A lot of people felt we couldn't do it and get back to the finals, but the kids set out to do just that.

"They went to camp during the summer, and I saw then that with the kind of defense they were playing, it could potentially carry us a long way. With the way they've played this year, they've even surprised me some."

The fact that Melbourne hasn't lost this season -- it's won 64 consecutive games dating back to early last season – could be deemed as a shock to some, considering the personnel Teague lost. But the way the Lady Bearkatz have crushed teams is downright amazing.

Of its 33 victories, 30 have been by at least 10 points and 23 were by at least 19 points. Only six teams have scored more than 40 points and 17 have been held to 30 points or lower. Melbourne also owns wins over Class 5A runner-up Jonesboro (51-35), Class 1A finalists Mammoth Spring (63-46) and Norfork (59-36) as well as today's counterpart, Bigelow (44-21). All of that with essentially one starter returning.

Yet, that one holdover just happens to be one of the best players in the state.

"I'm not taking anything away from the rest of their players because they all are good," Cornett said, "but Kenley McCarn makes everybody else so much better. She's a legit Division I player, and she makes that team go."

McCarn, a Tennessee-Martin signee, has been a force in her final season at Melbourne. She's averaging 21.5 points on 56% shooting, 5.6 rebounds and 3 steals. The 5-10 guard was also named the finals MVP in two of the team's prior state-championship runs. Just her presence alone makes the Lady Bearkatz tough, but her teammates feed off her play. That, in turn, allows everyone to get in on the action.

"She's so unselfish, too," Teague explained. "Kenley's learned to balance it all, and it's not all about her. It's about the team, and she understands that. She's almost a coach on the court because she understands everything.

"If she's being heavily guarded, she'll contribute in other ways. She's got great vision, and she can create so much for other players. But when it comes down to crunch time and she knows we need a basket, she will go get a basket."

Cornett saw McCarn's effectiveness firsthand during the 2A Central regional final last week, but his team did have some success against Melbourne despite suffering a 23-point defeat.

Bigelow (23-4) held the Lady Bearkatz to 44 points, which tied for their lowest total of the year, and did a lot of things well.

The Lady Panthers, who are back in the title game for the first time since 1975, have been steady behind a number of players, particularly Aubrey Evans. The all-state forward had 27 points and 11 rebounds in the team's 60-49 win over Salem during last week's semifinals. Emma Wilson and Jenna Starks have also been consistently good.

Also, Cornett knows a thing or two about winning. He has Bigelow in the title game in his first season, a year after he led Rural Special to its initial state title, which was also his debut season with that team.

In order for the Lady Panthers to have a similar finish, he's believes they'll have to play one of its best games of the year.

"We haven't really put it all together until recently," Cornett said. "Everyone has finally figured out what their role is, and it's got us playing well. And they're playing for each other. But we know we've got a tall order ahead.

"We're going to have to find ways to score this time. I thought we played well defensively in that first game, and I think we'll play them tough again on that end of the floor. But we've got to create some offense and put some things together."