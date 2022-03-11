Board relaxes mask rules

The Little Rock School Board, which sued state officials last year to be able to mandate mask-wearing on campuses as a defense against covid-19, voted Thursday to relax the mask requirements when case numbers warrant.

As a result of the board’s 6-2 vote and current case numbers, students and employees in the Little Rock district, effective today, are strongly encouraged to wear masks on campuses but not required to do so.

As part of the same motion, the School Board approved suspending contact tracing and quarantining students and staff who have been exposed to covid-19 cases. The district will continue to isolate students and staff who test positive for covid-19.

Additionally, the board voted Thursday to open its meetings to the public. The meetings have been closed to in-person attendance for the past two years, although they could be viewed online.

The newly approved plan for mask-wearing calls for the district to rely on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which gets data from the Arkansas Department of Health, to announce community covid-19 levels every Thursday.

If the community level is low — color-coded green — on a Thursday, mask wearing on campuses will be optional during the next week, Monday through Sunday.

If the level of cases is at what is considered a medium or “yellow level,” masks will be “strongly recommended” for the next week.

















If there is a high level of cases in the community, which will be considered an orange level, mask wearing will be required for indoor spaces at schools.

As of Thursday, the covid level warranted that masks be strongly encouraged. In contrast, the covid level this past week would have warranted that masks be required.

The School Board decisions on relaxing covid-19 defense strategies comes in a week in which covid cases and hospitalizations for covid cases in the state are continuing to decline, although deaths continue to be in the double digits almost every day.

The board decisions also come in a week in which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which relaxed mask guidelines late last month — reported that schools in which mask-wearing had been required had 23% fewer covid virus infections than districts without the requirements. The study was done for the period of Aug. 16 through Oct. 23.

The CDC did the study in cooperation with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Thursday’s special board meeting started with the announcement that the district had received 56 letters from community members in opposition to continuing the mask mandate. About a dozen either favored the mandate or following CDC guidelines.

Two people spoke directly to the board via Zoom in support of the mask requirements, including Veronica McClane. McClane is a c0-plaintiff with the district in the lawsuit that is pending before the Arkansas Supreme Court that gave school districts statewide the right to require masks, Superintendent Mike Poore, Deputy Superintendent Keith McGee and Director of Health Services Jacqueline McEuen recommended that the board approve the color-coded system.

Poore noted the CDC’s finding that masks are effective but also noted the change in CDC mask guidelines along with the multiple steps the Little Rock district has taken to reduce the spread of the virus. Those include the installation of air filtration devices in classrooms, vaccination clinics and vaccination incentives.

Board member Jeff Wood made the motion to approve the administration’s recommendation to relax the covid strategies in the spirit of compromise.

“My personal opinion is that the CDC plan is too restrictive and we can trip to easily back to mask mandate,” Wood said. He also said he was appreciative of what he said was a move forward.

Wood eventually made the motion to make mask wearing optional for students and employees today rather than waiting until Monday. The result would be a “fun Friday to celebrate a new reality” in the Little Rock district, he said.

Board member Evelyn Callaway said she believes the district’s long-standing mask requirement kept covid cases numbers down in the district. She also said she liked the new plan because it would allow for masking to become mandatory if cases were to surge.

Board member Vicki Hatter, who with Sandrekkia Morning voted against the plan, said that a mask requirement that shifts on a weekly basis will be confusing to parents. She also said that the board had asked for medical personnel to come speak to the board about transitioning away from the mandate but that did not happen.

Ali Noland, another board member, asked for assurances that parents who want their children to continue to wear masks will have that request honored.

Nolan said in a statement outside of the meeting that she was proud of the district’s fight to require masks and that the effort helped keep students safe at the height of the pandemic.

“We have repeatedly chosen to follow the best available public health guidance,” Noland said. “Because the CDC updated its guidance and moved Pulaski County to a classification where it says masks should now be strongly recommended but should no longer be required, our board voted accordingly and chose to follow the CDC.” The calculation of community covid levels takes into account not only the number of new cases over seven days per 100,000 people but also new covid-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 and the percent of hospital beds occupied by covid-19 patients.

In general, if there are fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in a week, and if the hospital admission numbers are under 10 and if the percent of hospital beds filled by covid-19 patients is under 10%, then mask wearing will be optional in the schools.

Information on the numbers and whether masks will be required will be updated on the district’s website each Friday for the coming week, according to the proposal approved by the School Board.