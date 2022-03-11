Bolding guides chamber faithful

Months after coaching his last high school football game, Bobby Bolding issued a fair warning to businesspeople and other supporters of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce annual dinner, one they didn't take too seriously.

"You better hope I don't go into the same business as you, because I'm going to know everything about it," he said. "I will find out every weakness about your business, and I will exploit it. I'll find every strength, and I'll be stronger than you and I will outwork you. I will run you out of Jefferson County."

It was a revelation of one of his secrets in a 33-year career -- 24 as a head coach -- that's seen him win three state championships and coach in six other title games.

Bolding gave pointers for success during Thursday's dinner at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, three months after his White Hall Bulldogs played in the 5A championship game. He urged the attendees to build relationships, work hard and have faith.

"I used to tell my players every day, you're either going to get better, or you're going to get worse," said Bolding, one of two coaches -- Gus Malzahn being the other -- to lead three different high schools to championship games. "There is no staying the same, and that goes for you as well. You're going to get better, or you're going to get worse, whether you're a preacher or the vice president of a bank."

Without steadily improving commerce, Bolding said, Jefferson County will go down.

"Y'all have to constantly be looking for ways for getting better," he said. "I'm not your typical coach. I have a finance degree, which means I paid a lot of money for getting my education."

Bolding hinted at utilizing his finance degree if he didn't remain at White Hall as athletic director when he announced after the December title game he would step down from coaching, citing burnout from the workload of both positions. Bolding is still AD, and the White Hall School District hired former University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett as head coach in February.

The dinner was the first under chamber director Jennifer Kline, who was promoted to the position from marketing manager in January. She's leading an organization that drew 49 new members last year.

"With covid, everyone was at a standstill," Kline said. "They were just looking for something different, and you know, businesses were suffering because of covid. At the chamber, we provide resources to our members to help them succeed, and that's what we're here for. I think that's why so many members joined during that time. They were hoping to learn to accomplish more within this difficult time."

The method is similar to how Bolding prepared his assistant coaches to grow in their careers. Two of his assistants in recent years, Antonio Lovelady at Dumas and Blake Johnson at Hamburg, are now head coaches.

"I try to find out what their goals are, and where they want to be," Bolding said. "If they say I want to be an offensive coordinator, then I'm going to do everything I can to help prepare them for that. I had a young guy this year say 'I want to be an offensive coordinator.' He wasn't ready to call plays, but I pumped him a lot of stuff to help him get ready for that. I had an assistant say, 'I want to be a head coach.' I said, 'Oh, OK. Come get you some of this.' I threw stuff at him."

Whatever the coaching staff's goals were, they didn't deter White Hall from an 11-3 record and state runner-up finish, the school's highest in 34 years.

Chamber dinner patrons listen to comments from Economic Development Alliance Chairman Marc Oudin. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

