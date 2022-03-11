Checking in with True/False ’22

Like everywhere else, a lot has changed in Columbia, Mo., in the two years since the pandemic began. Stores were shuttered, beloved restaurants and cafes closed (RIP Harold's Donuts and Szechuan House), and the town's beloved documentary film festival severely curtailed (last year's edition, forced to occur outside, was greatly limited in scope).

For the return of a full-powered True/False documentary film festival, organizers embraced the festival ethos with as much gusto as possible. Once again, the city's many theaters (and venues transformed into such) were alight with blazing screens and (nearly) full houses, and the downtown area was teeming with film lovers commingling with students from Mizzou, to create a suitably gleeful atmosphere. If things still felt slightly off-kilter, it was nevertheless a tremendous step in the right direction.

Over the course of the festival, I got to see 11 films. Here are a few of the highlights from the first two days.

"Factory to the Workers": Srdjan Kovacevic's plaintive doc follows the steady sinking of ITAS, a worker-owned machine parts factory in Croatia. Having survived a 2005 attempt to privatize the company in the wake of the fall of Yugoslavia, the company continued on another decade of good production, but with many of the older workers retiring, and the young hires jumping ship to fully privatized factories elsewhere, the place has hit hard times.

As a fly-on-the-wall recording of the mounting discord and unhappiness with the current managing director, a man actually named Bozo, Kovacevic's camera captures the grim reality the factory is facing, getting squeezed on all sides (apart from everything else, Bozo laments that the quality of work the factory is producing isn't helping their cause), as unpaid salaries and bills continue to pile on. Eventually, Bozo is removed, in favor of another cagey veteran of the factory named Varga, whose sunken cheeks and grim bearing bring to mind Ed Harris. Varga promises the workers he will make it work somehow, but by the end, it seems pretty clear, even with his prior experience (he was instrumental in saving the factory back in 2005, acting as their legal representative, even though he wasn't a lawyer), he's about as out of ideas as the previous leader. He offers to perform a hunger strike, but few of the remaining workers believe that will ultimately make any sort of difference. The film is dry as a bone, giving one the horrible, sinking feeling of a listless ship taking on water. For anyone who has ever experienced working for a company whose fortunes are clearly on the decline, you can expect significant PTSD. As becomes increasingly clear, a worker-owned model faces horrific challenges in the modern economic climate.

"Sirens": I'm no metal-maven, but I could totally appreciate Rita Baghdadi's loving ode to Lebanon's first all-female thrash metal band, Slave to Sirens. Led by guitar virtuosos Lilas and Shery, friends from an early age, who grew up significant outliers to Beirut's deeply conservative, anti-LGBTQ culture, the band is in at an early stage as Baghdadi's film begins, subject to the various slights and disrespect of their station.

The film isn't a comedy by any means, but in capturing some of the band's highs and lows, and eventual petty squabbling, it calls to mind "This Is Spinal Tap," albeit with very different stakes. For every significant breakthrough (the band gets invited to perform at Glastonbury!), there seems to be a significant downside (they play on a remote stage, in the morning, and only attract a handful of attendees). But rather than focus on the band's rise to prominence, Baghdadi cannily lays out the complex interpersonal dynamic between Lilas, only recently accepting her sexuality, and onetime lover Shery, who is much more at peace with herself.

As their relationship changes -- Lilas, at first unable to accept her true nature, pushes Shery away, both musically and personally -- the band's dynamic suffers, until enough time passes and a new way can be forged. What becomes clear -- even as the film references the Beirut port explosion, that further roiled a city already at various crisis inflections -- are the ways the women, like their fellow citizens, have had to learn how to adapt to ever-evolving circumstances. Lilas, whose mother still hopes that she will settle down and provide her with grandkids, works as a teacher's aide when she's not tearing up the stage. By the end, it seems pretty clear that the fortunes of her band are such that she can let go of her day job.

"Children of the Mist": In part, Ha Le Diem's film, about a young Hmong woman growing up in a remote North Vietnamese mountain village, becomes a sort of examination on the idea of the documentarian's role in the interplay between artist and subject. In 13-year-old Di's village, an ancient tradition holds wherein a young man can perform a "bride kidnapping" of an equally young woman, during the lunar New Year period, more or less forcing her and her family to accept him as her husband, without anyone else's consent.

Di and her friends are intensely aware of the danger (as younger girls, they play-act this type of kidnapping, with the girl playing the mother, completely shut out from being able to protect her daughter), and Di, a spirited girl who has designs on furthering her education, promises Diem from behind the camera, that she would never allow such a thing. But soon enough, during that lunar New Year, Diem's camera finds Di walking off with a young man named Vang down the road to the village. The director presses the girl, asks her if she's really OK with this, but Di indicates she's fully aware of what she's doing, and all is well. This doesn't last long. Soon, Di has had second thoughts, and refuses to marry Vang, whose parents, while insisting the choice is really up to the kids, step up the pressure on Di and her own parents to make this consummation happen.

For her part, Di's mom, herself having been kidnapped by her affable-but-drunken husband, also seems of two minds about the situation: She misses her daughter, and hates being alone with her husband, but also has negotiated what she thinks is a promising dowry from the other family, and doesn't seem particularly keen to give that up. In the film's most harrowing moment, after extended gentle negotiating gets them nowhere, Vang and his family literally try picking Di up off the ground and making off with her, as if shoplifting a bag of oranges out of a grocery store. Thrashing madly, and getting increasingly hysteric, Di calls out for help from Diem, who is chasing after them with her camera as the family attempt to abscond with her. Shot up in the mountains, Diem lyrically coddles metaphor from the eerily beautiful setting, as mist rolls up the peaks, obscuring everything until you lose the gorgeous details, and instead are left to behold a screen of nothingness.

"2nd Chance": There's a breed of doc, most easily typified in films such as David Farrier and Dylan Reeve's "Tickled," or Tim Wardle's "Three Identical Strangers," that begin as to suggest one sort of story and end up becoming quite something else altogether. Ramin Bahrani, taking a break from his flourishing narrative career, chooses as the subject of this film, the irascible Richard Davis, a born salesman who developed the first iteration of a concealable bullet-proof vest for the military and law-enforcement in the '70s, intentionally shooting himself 196 times over the years, to prove his product's efficacy.

Quickly enough, we can see why Bharani was drawn to him: Davis has a huckster's energy, and a sharp enough wit, to almost obscure the fact that his business empire was built over a series of lies, half-truths, cover-ups and a personal life so messy it ended up costing him mostly everything, at least for a time. Notably, all the various people Bahrani interviews, ex-wives, former friends and business partners, still clearly have a lot of affection for the man, who created one empire, lost everything and rebuilt it from the ground up.

Davis has traces of the classic narcissist -- spouting a personal mythology (he claims to have survived a gun battle delivering pizzas in the late '60s, though very few verifiable records seem to corroborate it) in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary -- but unlike, shall we say, a certain former president, he does seem capable of separating his spin-cycles from the reality of many of his poor choices. It makes him a more complicated figure, certainly, but there's still plenty enough of his own personal history to bolster the film's peculiar arc. At one point, Davis, whose company, at its height, comprised a good deal of the economy in the small Michigan town in which he founded it, loomed as a sort of pro-police icon, a man who defended the blue line to the point where he kept a running catalog of all the police lives his vests saved, and routinely thinks anyone who shoots at a cop should be killed on the spot (a point, Bahrani not-so-subtly counters near the end, by placing one such cop and the man who shot him together for an emotionally resonant reunion).

A megalomaniac (one ex-wife, not unlovingly, refers to him as "a lot") who can nevertheless at least acknowledge some of the many errors of his ways -- his first company eventually put out a new version of their vest they knew wouldn't protect its users and eventually dissolved under a flurry of resulting lawsuits -- Davis remains an engaging, if not admirable, figure. Having bought into just enough of his own myth to achieve his objectives without losing all sense of proportion, he feels like the kind of man who should have his own variety of dissociative mental illness named after him. One gets the impression he'd probably approve.