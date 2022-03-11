City of Magnolia adopts new logo, seal

MAGNOLIA -- The city of Magnolia has both a new logo and a new seal.

Ellie Baker, the executive director at Magnolia Economic Development, said when she started working for the city, there "were about 10 different seals that were not used consistently."

"That isn't good from a brand awareness perspective," she said. "I was very determined that Magnolia was going to get a logo."

The logo uses a shade of green, with the city's name, "Magnolia," prominently featured in large type. Underneath the city's name, in somewhat smaller but prominent lettering, is the state's name, "Arkansas." Above the city's name is a design of a magnolia blossom, with a touch of blue and yellow.

Baker began working on designing a logo and seal for the city in 2019. Then the pandemic hit, and work ground to a halt. Baker then turned to Thrive Inc.

"Thrive Inc. is a nonprofit design firm. It applies a community-centric design process to the development of branding, graphic design, public art and other public amenities for Helena-West Helena, in Phillips County, Arkansas and the Delta Region," Baker said. "Local youth contribute in an integral way to Thrive's work, including through paid internship opportunities, which further fosters civic pride and economic development while introducing creative leadership career paths."

The city brought together a group of leaders, including city council members, to work with Thrive to design and decide on a new logo and seal for the city.

The logo and seal are free to use, but require following a branding guide, which can be obtained by emailing Baker at eb@ccaliance.us.

The city is also working on a new mural using the new logo that will be in the square and will be able to be moved for events. It will be unveiled on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.