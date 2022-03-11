Cold front brings snow, below-freezing temperatures to Arkansas, forecasters say

A strong cold front is moving through the state from the northwest, bringing accumulating snow and below freezing temperatures, forecasters said on Friday morning.

Winter weather advisories are in effect statewide until midnight, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service.

Snow is expected across much of the higher terrain of the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains through the afternoon, while snow will shift further south and east by the afternoon into the evening, according to a Friday morning briefing from the weather service.

Here's a glimpse of moderate to heavy snow over NW AR this morning. Snowfall will continue to move across the rest of the state today, continuing into the overnight hours. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times this afternoon and evening. #ARWX pic.twitter.com/cNgYz3IMAZ — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) March 11, 2022

According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snow had already fallen Friday morning over northwest Arkansas.

In a Facebook post, the Rogers Police Department reported 13 crashes in just over an hour at about 9 a.m.

The forecast calls for up to 4 inches of snow in parts of the Ouachita Mountains, and up to 2 inches in much of the northern and central parts of the state, according to the briefing.

In the northeast and far south, a dusting of up to an inch is expected, forecasters say.

Gusty winds are expected Friday afternoon and evening, the briefing states. North/northwest winds will gust as high as 35 mph, according to the weather service.

Snow is expected to end by Saturday morning, with well below average temperatures in the teens and 20s and minimum wind chill values in the single digits and teens, forecasters say.

Pulaski County government offices will close at 3p.m. Friday due to weather, according to a Facebook post from the county.

Expected snowfall amounts for Friday, according to the National Weather Service. (National Weather Service)





