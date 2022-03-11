COLUMNIST: Putin’s dangerous nuclear brinkmanship in Ukraine

Most Americans view nuclear weapons as a relic of the Cold War. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev agreed in 1985 "that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought."

That thinking has remained a given for the last 37 years. Unfortunately, Russian President Vladimir Putin may have other ideas.

Just five days before Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin personally oversaw nuclear exercises and issued subtle nuclear threats against the West should Ukraine become a part of NATO. Once his war began, the threats became less subtle.

More recently, Putin ordered his nuclear forces on high alert. While the Pentagon reports it has not detected significant changes in Russia's nuclear posture, Putin's muscle flexing has prompted concern over how far he will go.

A Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine--or worse, against a NATO state--is unlikely. Doing so would break a 75-year nuclear taboo while completely alienating the rest of the world from Russia. But the chances are not zero, either. The U.S. must take the threat seriously.

When it comes to nuclear long-range missiles--those able to reach each other's homelands--the U.S. and Russia have rough parity stemming from the New START arms control treaty. But Russia also has more than 2,000 low-yield tactical nuclear weapons that are meant for use on a battlefield. In this category, Russia's weapons outnumber the U.S. at least 10 to 1.

The prevailing American view is that nuclear weapons should be used only for deterrence. But Russia's official warfighting doctrine specifically reserves the right to use tactical nuclear weapons in a conventional conflict to compel the enemy to back down.

Here's where the nuclear danger comes in. If Russia continues to fail in its conventional military efforts to seize Ukrainian cities and topple the Ukrainian government, Putin might be tempted to fire a tactical nuclear weapon to compel Ukrainians to surrender and signal to the West that he will not take failure as an option.

While NATO would not be obliged to respond militarily, such an attack would likely lead to further Russian isolation from the world and unite countries against Putin.

Putin's order to move Russia's nuclear weapons on higher alert was likely meant to scare away the West from getting involved. Or, if Ukraine continues to repel Russian forces, Putin may threaten nuclear attack to compel the West to stop sending military equipment to Ukraine.

As much as U.S. policymakers might like to wish away nuclear weapons from existence, unfortunately, the enemy gets a vote.

Patty-Jane Geller is a policy analyst specializing in nuclear deterrence and missile defense in The Heritage Foundation's Center for National Defense.