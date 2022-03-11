Command performance





HOT SPRINGS -- Jonesboro may be making the jump to the state's largest classification next season, but on Thursday afternoon the Golden Hurricane made sure they left one final impression.

Senior forward Quion Williams led an offensive and defensive onslaught for Jonesboro in a suffocating 55-28 victory over Marion to win the Class 5A boys state championship at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Williams, who transferred back to Jonesboro from Texas to play his senior season, finished with a game-high 17 points en route to earning Most Valuable Player honors for the Golden Hurricane, who made short work of their 5A-East Conference rivals in what could be their final meeting for at least the next few years.

Jonesboro (28-3), which is moving to Class 6A for basketball in the 2022-2024 sports classification cycle, jumped on Marion (26-8) from the time the ball was tipped and didn't hop off until late in the fourth quarter of a mercy-rule victory. But even then, the Golden Hurricane had a hard time giving up anything easy, which was a recurring theme for Jonesboro in its third meeting with the Patriots this season.

"We've had some really good performances, but I thought [Thursday] was a really good performance by a really good basketball team that won it last year and had a lot returning," said Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift, who captured his fifth state title with the program. "And then we had a guy [Williams] that came back that's a heck of a player as well. I just saw a mature basketball team out there that was locked in and ready to go."

Jonesboro scored the first four points of the game, then watched Marion quickly cut that lead in half before unleashing nearly six minutes worth of fury on its rivals that, for all intents and purposes, locked up a second consecutive state title.

A layup from Williams with 6:30 to go in the first quarter started a 19-0 run that featured lock-down defense and efficient offense, both of which are staples of a Swift-coached team. Jonesboro forced seven turnovers during the burst and hit 6 of 10 shots. Williams scored the final four points of the rally until a basket by Marion's Donnie Cheers with 50 seconds left stopped the bleeding momentarily.

Marion, which had played the Golden Hurricane close in a 37-30 loss on Feb. 25, climbed within 24-10 following a short jumper by Darrion Love with 5:31 left in the second quarter. But a putback from Kavon Pointer led to a 9-0 surge that allowed Jonesboro to open a 23-point lead three minutes before halftime.

"Our guys, I thought we were prepared to play, but sometimes the ball just doesn't drop your way," Marion Coach David Clark said. "We tried to stay in there, fight and keep scratching at it. But Jonesboro's a great team, Coach Swift is a great coach, and he had his guys ready to go."

Clark, who led the Patriots to their first state title in 2019, said he told his team to keep battling and was hopeful that they'd be able to cut into their 35-14 halftime deficit in the third quarter. But the way Jonesboro was playing defensively made that seem almost impossible.

There were times over the first two quarters where Marion had a hard time just getting shots up, let alone open looks. The Patriots were 5 of 17 (29.4%) in that first half, and they did themselves no favors by turning the ball over 11 times.

"Their defense is really good," Clark said. "We're known for our defense, but we did not create turnovers or create offense for us as it did for them. That's just the way the game went."

Things didn't improve much for Marion after halftime. The Patriots missed their first seven shots of the third quarter, which enabled the Golden Hurricane to rip off 12 of the first 14 points in the period. Jonesboro also forced five more turnovers that led directly to points.

"That's what we do, that's where we start," Swift said of his team's defense. "I've coached for 28 years, and I've told a number of people that this team had the possibility of being the best defensive team I've coached because we have so many people that can defend the ball.

"Usually, you only have one player, maybe two players, that want to get out there and really defend, and then everything else has to be such a team thing. But we have six or seven dudes that, if [teams] want to pull the ball out and stand out there 30 feet. ... we want to guard that. That's what starts it, the on-ball defense and the number of people we have that can do that."

Jonesboro led 50-20 after three quarters and coasted the final eight minutes to complete a three-game sweep over the Patriots. Deion Buford-Wesson added 10 of his 15 points in the first half for Jonesboro, which finished 20 of 42 (47.6%) from the field and scored 23 points off 18 total turnovers.

Jayden Forrest, Ryan Forrest and Cheers had six points each for the Patriots, who were 10 of 34 (29.4%) but held a 26-24 rebounding edge.





MVP

QUION WILLIAMS

JONESBORO

The senior got the Golden Hurricane off and running early, and it resulted in the team’s fifth state title since 2014. Williams, who’s signed with Oklahoma State, went 5 of 8 from the floor and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points. He also was a menace defensively with two steals and grabbed four offensive rebounds in 25 minutes.

AND ONES

Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift now has 568 victories and seven state championships in his 28-year career. … Marion was making just its third state final appearance. … The Golden Hurricane finished with 11 steals in the game. … All three of Jonesboro’s losses came to teams from outside of Arkansas. … Ryan and Jayden Forrest, who both had 21 points in Marion’s semifinal victory last week, were held to 12 points combined on 3-of-13 shooting. … Jonesboro outscored the Patriots 28-10 on points in the lane.





At a glance

CLASS 5A BOYS STATE

TOURNAMENT SCORES

FINAL

Jonesboro 55, Marion 28

SEMIFINALS

Marion 64, Lake Hamilton 46

Jonesboro 65, Pine Bluff 39

SECOND ROUND

Marion 49, Russellville 36

Lake Hamilton 87,

Little Rock Parkview 81, 5 OT

Pine Bluff 31, Vilonia 30

Jonesboro 68, Sylvan Hills 35

FIRST ROUND

Russellville 66, Jacksonville 57

Little Rock Parkview 72,

Greenwood 29

Pine Bluff 69,

Greene County Tech 42

Jonesboro 65, Hot Springs 26

Marion 65,

Hot Springs Lakeside 41

Lake Hamilton 64,

West Memphis 54

Vilonia 70, Maumelle 60

Sylvan Hills 47,

Siloam Springs 39













Jonesboro’s Quion Williams (left) had a game-high 17 points in an MVP performance for the Golden Hurricane. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











Gallery: 5A Boys Basketball State Championship







