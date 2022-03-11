Ozark Mission Project seeks homes to fix

Ozark Mission Project, a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church, will visit Pine Bluff the week of July 17-22 and plans to do free minor home repairs.

The project will host approximately 70 youth and adult community builders and will be able to complete projects within a 30-mile radius of First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave.

OMP focuses on accessibility and beautification projects like painting, minor home repairs, yard work, and constructing wheelchair ramps, steps, and handrails, according to a news release.

Residents who need minor home repairs should complete a Neighbor Application found at www.ozarkmissionproject.org . All completed applications should be scanned and emailed to kanderson@ozarkmissionproject.org or mailed to Ozark Mission Project, P.O. Box 26525, Little Rock, AR, 72221, before May 1.

An adult family member needs to be at home when work is done. There can be no guarantee that OMP can complete every project submitted, according to the release.

TOPPS slates summer food program

Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service (TOPPS), a non-profit 501 ( C) (3) program, will participate in the Arkansas Special Nutrition Summer Feeding Program for children 18 and younger, June 1-Aug. 12, according to a news release.

TOPPS is also a sponsor for other organizations. To be a participant in the summer feeding program, organizations must complete an application and be an approved feeding site by the state of Arkansas. The application deadline to participate with TOPPS is March 17.

There is no cost for breakfast, lunch or snacks. Organizations may contact the TOPPS office and complete an application. All organizations must follow the state guidelines and attend training.

Children can also receive free meals (supper and a snack) after school from 2:30-4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Summer meals (breakfast and lunch) will be available from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday starting June 1.

For details, call TOPPS, (870) 850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Paulette Barnes is the coordinator. Annette Dove is the founder and director.

Wreaths Across America plans events

Wreaths Across America's Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) will make stops in Arkansas to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of the nation's heroes as well as serving as an official "welcome home" station for Vietnam Veterans. The tours are free and open to the public, according to a news release.

Area stops will include:

MONTICELLO – April 10: From 12:30-4:30 p.m., the Col. David Love Chapter NSDAR, Daughters of the American Revolution will host the tour at 148 Veterans Drive (Veterans of Foreign Wars).

TEXARKANA – April 8: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Texarkana Chapter NSDAR, Daughters of the American Revolution will host the event at 2400 Richmond Road, Central Mall.

CAMDEN – April 9: From 11 a.m. to 4p.m., the Tate's Bluff Chapter, NSDAR, Daughters of the American Revolution will host the tour at the Event Center, 2740 Mt. Holly Road.

Details: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.